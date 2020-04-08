Global CNG and LPG Vehicles Market LEADING GROWTH FACTORS & REVENUE STATISTICS BY MAJOR COMPETITORS | Ford Motor Company, Nissan, General Motors, Volkswagen, Groupe Renault

This global CNG and LPG Vehicles market research report has high importance in this era of globalization which opens the door of global market for selling products internationally. This CNG and LPG Vehicles report provides you with realistic information about your niche and hence saves a lot of time that you may otherwise invest for decision making. This widespread global CNG and LPG Vehicles market research report identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends and the major drivers, challenges and opportunities in this industry along with the analysis of retailers, geographical regions, types, and applications. This CNG and LPG Vehicles report is provided to you with full devotion and assures the best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Leading Players operating in the CNG and LPG Vehicles Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Ford Motor Company,

Nissan,

General Motors,

Volkswagen,

Groupe Renault,

HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP,

suzuki motor corporation,

Honda Motor

Global CNG and LPG Vehicles Market is witness a healthy growth rate in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to the rise in awareness of low emitting fuel alternatives, along with the rise in prices of other available fuel alternatives. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017.

Market Drivers:

Rise in adoption of CNG and LPG vehicles due to the environmental degradation and global warming caused with the usage of alternatives is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Rise in costing of crude oil impacting the prices of petrol and diesel resulting in the high price is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Drastic effects on the vehicle and their performance with the usage of CNG in vehicles is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of awareness and availability of services and pumping stations of CNG and LPG in the various regions is also expected to restrain the market growth

Market Segmentation

By Type (CNG, LPG), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles), Geography

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: CNG and LPG Vehicles Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the CNG and LPG vehicles market are Ford Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, Volkswagen AG, Groupe Renault, HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP, suzuki motor corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Navistar Inc., Nissan, Tata Sons Private Limited, AB Volvo, KION GROUP AG, AC S.A. and Landi Renzo S.p.a.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED subsidiary of suzuki motor corporation announced that they will launch the CNG variant of their Ertiga model in the first half of 2019. Other fuel variants of the model were launched in November 2018.

In February 2018, Zoilo Ríos Group announced that they are planning to build a new CNG pumping station in Zaragoza, Spain under their own brand name “Los Ibones service station”. High demand of alternative fuels and low emitting fuels is the major factor regarding the construction of this station in the region.

