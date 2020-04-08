Global data integration market LEADING GROWTH FACTORS & REVENUE STATISTICS BY MAJOR COMPETITORS | Denodo Technologies, IBM, Information Builders, Cisco, Teradata, SAP

This global data integration market research report has high importance in this era of globalization which opens the door of global market for selling products internationally. This data integration report provides you with realistic information about your niche and hence saves a lot of time that you may otherwise invest for decision making. This widespread global data integration market research report identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends and the major drivers, challenges and opportunities in this industry along with the analysis of retailers, geographical regions, types, and applications. This data integration report is provided to you with full devotion and assures the best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Global data integration market is to grow at a healthy CAGR of 14.2% forecast to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising of cloud data storage, smartphone, and lack of physical data storage.

The prominent player of the global data integration market

Denodo Technologies,

IBM,

Information Builders,

Cisco,

Teradata,

SAP,

Attunity,

Intel Corporation,

SAS Institute

The 2020 Annual Data Integration Market offers:

=> 100+ charts exploring and analyzing the Data Integration market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

=> 10+ profiles of top Data Integration producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

=> Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

=> Benchmark wholesale prices, market position, plus prices for raw materials involved in Data Integration type

Key Segmentation: Data Integration Market

ByComponent (Tools, Services), Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Vertical (Healthcare and life sciences, Banking, financial services, and insurance, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Others),Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising demand for tools that can combine several heterogeneous data sources is driving the growth of the market

Growing demand for cloud computing is boosting the growth of the market

Inclination of organization towards cloud deployment is fueling the growth of the market

Reconstruction of data strategies and data integration is driving the market growth

Major Industry Competitors: Data Integration Market

The prominent player of the global data integration market are Denodo Technologies, IBM, Information Builders, Cisco, HVR ,Teradata, SAP, Pitney Bowes, Talend, Attunity, Intel Corporation, SAS Institute, Microsoft Corporation, Informatica, Syncsort, Actian Corporation ,Oracle, Real-Time Technology Solutions, Panoply, Skyvia, Amazon Web Services, and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, IBM Corporation acquires Vivant Digital Business to extend the strategy and design expertise of IBM iX as vivant uses insights from behavioral science, data and technology. This acquisition will assist to grow the need of clients seeking transformation by innovative digital business models that will help in enhancing customer experiences.

In November 2017, Cisco System has procured Interpol to determine the complexities from digital dangers and consents to share risk knowledge. The alliance will assist the two organizations to develop in a coordinated and targeted approach for information sharing. This will help to allow in the detection of fast threat around the world.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Data Integration Market

Data Integration Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Data Integration Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Data Integration Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Data Integration Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Data Integration Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Data Integration

Global Data Integration Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

