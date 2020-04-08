GLOBAL INTERNET OF ROBOTIC THINGS (IORT) MARKET LEADING GROWTH FACTORS & REVENUE STATISTICS BY MAJOR COMPETITORS | GOOGLE; CISCO; INTEL, ABB, AMAZON WEB SERVICES

This global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market research report has high importance in this era of globalization which opens the door of global market for selling products internationally. This Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) report provides you with realistic information about your niche and hence saves a lot of time that you may otherwise invest for decision making. This widespread global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market research report identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends and the major drivers, challenges and opportunities in this industry along with the analysis of retailers, geographical regions, types, and applications. This Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) report is provided to you with full devotion and assures the best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of adoption for automated technologies and solutions.

Major Industry Competitors: Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market are ABB; KUKA AG; FANUC CORPORATION; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Google; Cisco; Intel Corporation; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Aethon; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.; OMRON Corporation; ECA GROUP; Robert Bosch GmbH; SAMSUNG; iRobot Corporation among others.

Key Segmentation: Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market

By Component (Sensors, Actuators, Power Source, Control Systems, Others), Software (Real Time Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring System, Network Bandwidth Management), Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Network Management Platform), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Application (Collaborative Industrial Robots, Service Sector), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, International Conference on Internet of Robotic Things and Automation (IORTA’19) was held from August 5-8, 2019 at University of Oxford, United Kingdom. The conference was organized to provide a platform for the individuals and communities, helping them in gaining all of the valuable information and addressing the challenges expected to be prevalent throughout the industry

In May 2019, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. announced the availability of world’s first sentient AI designed in a cost-effective manner. This AI sentience has been developed for home-care robots and is a strategic launch considering the strategy of GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. on developing “AI Mobile Robot Solutions” for “Safety, Security and Service”

