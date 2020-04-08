Healthcare Gamification Market 2020 | Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2025

The global healthcare gamification market report extent segment offers the market revenues, covering both the momentous growth of the industry and anticipating the upcoming market revenue. In addition, global healthcare gamification market separations break down into the key sub-areas which gives a better idea about the market size. The report gives the description of the competitive landscape of the market, market dividends, and an explanation of the foremost companies.

A process where gaming elements are used to engage and motivate people in non-gaming contexts is known as Gamification. It is largely used in fields like military and education. Various healthcare specialists identify gamification as a main factor for outcome improvement, wellness adherence and patient engagement. In the era of computer, technological advancements in the application of gamification are assisting problem solving related to fitness and health. Development in technology, change in lifestyle, use of smartphones and digitization are increasing the growth of gamification in healthcare industry globally.

Nowadays, insurance companies are focusing on changing people’s attitude towards maintaining their health. Main idea behind this is that more the people who follow healthy lifestyle, less is the burden on healthcare providers and health insurance. Gamification hard work is delivered by mobile apps. Some of the applications such as the ones provided by Cigna, United Healthcare and Blue Cross, provide information regarding diet, healthy lifestyle, exercise and sleep. It also enables in searching hospitals and healthcare providers’ location. Use of gamification in insurance companies will upsurge the evolution of the healthcare gamification market share.

Wellness and health apps are used in monitoring nutrition, disease management and physical activity. There are various apps which are designed to focus on an individual’s health:

Fitbit: Used in monitoring activities like distance walked, number of steps taken, stationary time & hourly activity and calories burned.

Used in monitoring activities like distance walked, number of steps taken, stationary time & hourly activity and calories burned. Zombies Run: Provides a mission to runners to complete, until chased.

Provides a mission to runners to complete, until chased. MyFitnessPal: Records the amount of calories intake versus calories burned.

Records the amount of calories intake versus calories burned. Pact: Main tagline of Pact is “Earn cash for healthy living, paid by members who don’t”. In this, there is a monthly target such as “ I will exercise four times a week” or “ I will eat vegetarian twice a day”, wages a specific amount of money every week. This tracks the progress and with reward or penalty.

Main tagline of Pact is “Earn cash for healthy living, paid by members who don’t”. In this, there is a monthly target such as “ I will exercise four times a week” or “ I will eat vegetarian twice a day”, wages a specific amount of money every week. This tracks the progress and with reward or penalty. Mango Health: Helps motivate people to take their medicines on time. User can set time for taking medications along with reminders. It also warns about drug interaction, side effects and medications.

Helps motivate people to take their medicines on time. User can set time for taking medications along with reminders. It also warns about drug interaction, side effects and medications. Bayer’s Didget Blood Glucose meter: Used between kids aged 4 to 14 by directly connecting them to Nintendo DS gaming platform helping in managing their diabetes by gratifying them for testing steady blood glucose level.

Used between kids aged 4 to 14 by directly connecting them to Nintendo DS gaming platform helping in managing their diabetes by gratifying them for testing steady blood glucose level. Re-mission: A video game which educates cancer patients about the disease by allowing them to pilot a nanobot named Roxxi that travels through the bodies of cancer patients.

Benefits of healthcare gamification:

Educates Physicians: Physicians can play specially designed informative online video games as their initial learning method. These games can help them stay focused and competitive.

Physicians can play specially designed informative online video games as their initial learning method. These games can help them stay focused and competitive. Weight Loss: Games can help people maintain their motivation and encourage them to reach their weight loss target. Gamification provides the best method to track weight loss.

Games can help people maintain their motivation and encourage them to reach their weight loss target. Gamification provides the best method to track weight loss. Patient involvement: Games such as Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy helps to manage chronic disorders. They also help individuals with diabetes. They help to increase their potential in managing diabetes.

Regional Overview:

North America accounts for the maximum share and is anticipated to scale up the healthcare gamification market share. Asia Pacific shows a significant growth in the market due to increasing population. In china and India, healthcare gamification industry is increasing due to smartphones and initiatives for creative innovation in the region.

Key Players:

Players in healthcare gamification industry are Adidas AG, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Jawbone, Rally Health, Hubbub Health Inc., Syandus Inc., Badgeville Inc. and many more.

