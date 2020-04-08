Lubricant Antioxidants Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects
Global Lubricant Antioxidants Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Competitive Landscape
- In June 2018, BASF SE – a German chemical company – announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Chemroy Canada, Inc. – a Canadian distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials – to handle its portfolio of lubricant additives, including lubricant antioxidants and surfactants in Canada. BASF aims to capitalize on Chemroy’s industry expertise and flexibility to meet customers’ changing needs and expand its distributors’ network in Canada.
- In December 2018, Songwon Industrial Group – a South Korean chemical company – announced that it has introduced its new lubricant antioxidant – SONGNOX® 5057, to expand and add economic value to its existing portfolio of phenolic, aminic, thioester, and phosphite antioxidants, and stabilizers. SONGNOX 5057 is a liquid butylated octylated aminic antioxidant, which can be used to address diverse customer needs in polyurethane applications. The company also declared that the new lubricant antioxidant is developed at its facility in Ulsan, South Korea, and this enables SONGNOX to support customers worldwide, including in Asia, which is a high growth market for lubricant antioxidants.
- In April 2019, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft – a German specialty chemical company and a leading player in the lubricant antioxidants market – announced that it has introduced a new, organic lubricant additive – Additin RC 3502 – for high-performance automotive engine oils. The company proclaims that the new lubricant additive can deliver anti-wear protection and sustained performance combined with reduced friction in passenger cars.
Leading players in the lubricant antioxidants market include BASF SE, Lubrizol, Chevron Oronite Company (Chevron), Afton Chemical, Infineum (ExxonMobil), Songwon Industrial Group, ENI, Evonik, LANXESS, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives, Wuxi South Petroleum Additive, SI Group (acquired by SK Capital), ADEKA Corporation, and OXIRIS Chemicals S. A.
Lubricant Antioxidants Market – Additional Insight
Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Primary Lubricant Antioxidants
Growing emphasis on the importance of antioxidants in lubricants, especially in automotive lubricants, has been contributing to the steadily increasing applications of both primary and secondary variants. However, primary antioxidants for lubricants, which are also known as radical scavengers, continue to remain sought-after, especially in the automotive industry.
Increasing use of primary antioxidants, such as aminic and phenolic antioxidants, in lubricants is mainly attributed to their improved performance characteristics, such as greater oxidation control and higher additive treat rates than secondary antioxidants. Primary antioxidants also play an important role in modern automotive lubricants as tightening fuel efficiency regulations and high standards have created a need for improving the performance of lubricants against oxidation.
Thereby, as primary lubricant antioxidants offer multifold greater performance and oxidation control than secondary antioxidants, an upsurge in demand for aminic and phenolic antioxidants is likely to persist in the coming future.
A robust research methodology used during the course of the Fact.MR report to analyze growth of the global lubricant antioxidants market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.
The information featured in the lubricant antioxidants market report is acquired through in-depth secondary and primary market research on the lubricant antioxidants market. The primary research methodology involves interactions with industry leaders and experts of lubricant antioxidants industry.
Secondary research provides valuable data about the lubricant antioxidants market which is acquired through diverse resources such as trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications relevant to lubricant antioxidants. Qualitative conclusions about the growth of the lubricant antioxidants market can be reached after studying industry-validated information about the lubricant antioxidants market.
