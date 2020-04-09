Agricultural Lubricants Market aims to expand at double digit growth rate |ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell, Chevron, INEOS, Total, Chevron BP P.L.C.

The Global Agricultural Lubricants Market accounted for USD 1.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Agricultural Lubricants Market

Agriculture lubricants are the lubricants used for the agricultural machinery. The lubricants used help in the proper functioning of the machinery and reduce the wear and tear caused due to friction. There is a growing demand for agricultural lubricants in engines, gear & transmission, hydraulics, greasing and implements, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years

Market Segmentation: Agricultural Lubricants Market

The agricultural lubricants market is segmented on the basis of type into mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants and bio-based lubricants.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into engines, gear & transmission, hydraulics, greasing and implements.

On the basis of geography, the agricultural lubricants market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Some of the major players in agricultural lubricants market ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell, Chevron, INEOS, Total, Chevron BP P.L.C., The Lubrizol Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub, Phillips 66 Company, Exol Lubricants, Witham Oil and Paint, Rymax Lubricants, Cougar Lubricants International, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., Pennine Lubricants, Frontier Performance Lubricants, Unil Lubricants, Repsol, Lubitec, Callow Oils, Dyade Lubricants, Normac Oils and many more.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing labor cost and low availability of agriculture labor

Increasing mechanization in the agricultural industry

Subsidies for agricultural equipment

Market Restraint:

High cost of synthetic and bio-based lubricants

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Agricultural Lubricants Market

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

Market estimates of all the key segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets throughout the forecast period

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

