Air Taxi Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027| Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation, Boeing

The Air Taxi Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Air Taxi market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Air taxi is a type of aircraft which is prearranged in operations and is planned for a shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced by NASA in 2001 and aerospace industry study on the possibility of Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and upsurge of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. With the increasing number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increasing traffic congestion, and the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased; thus, increasing the demand for air taxi across the globe. Furthermore, different companies in the transportation and aviation industry join forces for the development of air taxi to be implemented across the globe.

Top Key Players:-Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation, Boeing, EHANG, Embraer, Hyundai Motor Company, Imagine Air, Lilium, Uber Technologies, Volocopter GmbH

Increased road traffic congestion and an alternative mode of transportation are some of the major factors driving the growth of the air taxi market. However, stringent regulations for aviation license and high differential fare are some of the factors restraining the growth of the air taxi market. Further, government initiatives for the introduction of air taxi is anticipated to generate several opportunities for the growth air taxi market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Air Taxi industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global aircraft brackets market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, aircraft type, passenger capacity. On the basis of propulsion type, the market is segmented as parallel hybrid, electric, turboshaft, turboelectric. On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented as multi-copter, quadcopter, fixed wing. On the basis of passenger capacity, the market is segmented as two, four, six, more than six.

The report analyzes factors affecting Air Taxi market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Air Taxi market in these regions

