Amla Extract Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Amla Extract market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global amla extract market size was valued at USD 35.39 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Rising health consciousness coupled with growing demand for antioxidant rich products is expected to fuel the growth. Rising awareness regarding numerous benefits of amla extract to improve body composition, weight loss, metabolism, immune and digestive system, and liver and heart health is anticipated to drive the product demand. The extract is a rich source of antioxidants and is effective for reducing the risk of heart diseases, high blood cholesterol level, signs of aging, cell damage, and inflammation. These advantages are anticipated to further fuel the product demand.

Increasing consumption of amla extracts in food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceutical industries is another factor driving the market growth. Potential demand for dietary supplements and functional foods is expected to drive the demand for amla extract powder and pulp, which in turn is projected to contribute to the market growth. Significant rise in application of the product in pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the amla extract market in the forthcoming years.

Rising demand for various amla extract based products such as juices, candies, capsules, pickles, shampoos, conditioners, and hair oils among others is anticipated to drive the market. The extract is a rich source of vitamin C and carotene and as a result, it can be used for the treatment of various skin and hair problems such as acne, skin pigmentation, scars, hair fall, dandruff, dry hair, and scalp infection among others. It is found useful for the prevention and treatment of cancer, and is considered useful for stress management and mental health. Such diverse applications are anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market in near future.

Rise in pharmaceutical application of amla extract is another factor driving the market. Use of the product in the treatment of urinary disorders, bronchitis, insomnia, asthma, hemorrhage, dyspepsia, anemia, and others is anticipated to drive the demand. Some of the major pharmaceutical products containing the extract include Boniheal, Amyron, Jufex Forte, Neeri KFT, K.G. Tone Forte, Amlycure, Amroid, and others.

Application Insights of Amla Extract Market

Food and beverage generated a revenue of USD 12.40 billion in 2018. Rise in product innovation to cater to changing consumer demand is anticipated to fuel the growth. Increasing population coupled with demand for healthy product is expected to further drive the growth. Companies such as Patanjali Ayurved is one of the largest consumer goods providers of various products such as Amla Aloe-Vera Juice with Litchi Flavor, Amla Amrit, Amla Candy, Amla Chatpata Candy, Amla Churna, Natural Amla Juice, Amla Murabba, Amla Pickle, Amla Aloe-Vera with Wheatgrass Juice, Arjun Amla Juice, Giloy Amla Juice, Divya Amla Rasayan, and Karela Amla Juice.

Nutraceutical application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Rising demand for dietary supplements is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. Various manufacturers have launched amla extract dietary supplements in the form of tablets, capsules, and powders to cater to the rising demand. For instance, Orgasia Biotech provides amla extract special vitamin supplement in the form of capsules which to aid aiding weight loss.

Type Insights of Amla Extract Market

In 2018, amla extract in form of powder led the global market with a value of USD 22.61 billion. The powder significantly improves lipoprotein levels and helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and improve glucose metabolism in skeletal muscle.It is the purest form of vitamin C which helps strengthen the blood vessels and improve the immune system.

Amla extract in the form of pulp is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Major application of the pulp in the beverage and pharmaceutical industries is anticipated drive the growth of the segment. New product launches by major manufacturers are anticipated to bode well for the market growth. For instance, Neelamari Herbs has launched Pure Amla Pulp Powder, specifically for hair and skin care.

Regional Insights of Amla Extract Market

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of about 29.91%. Countries such as India and Japan among others drive the regional demand owing to increasing adaptation in various product applications. Rising consumer wareness regarding the consumption of nutrients and proteins is anticipated to further fuel the regional growth. Bio actives, Patanjali Ayurved, Khadi Naturals, and Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. are some of the dominant players in the region. Dabur recently launched Amla Plus under its brand Real Wellnezz. The product contains 100 percent amla juice content with no added colors, preservatives, and flavors.

Europe is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness regarding protein supplementation, demand from personal care industry and changing consumer lifestyle are anticipated to fuel the regional demand. Consumer willingness to spend more money on protein supplementation owing to increased disposable income is anticipated to further drive the growth. Companies are launching new products to cater to the rising demand. For instance, In 2017, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. launched Tri-Low free flowing powder for capsules, tablets, and other applications which helps balance the triglycerides and lipoproteins. Sabinsa Europe GmbH introduced Saberry amla powder extract.

Market Share Insights of Amla Extract Market

Biomax, Taiyo International, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Patanjali Ayurveda, Archerchem, Bhumi Amla, Sydler Group, Ri-Sun Bio Tech, Ambe Phyoextracts Pvt. Ltd., and Herbeno Herbals Pvt. Ltd. are some of the key market players.

The companies engage in strategic initiatives such as product launches. For instance, Bio Active Japan launched amla juice concentrate. Khadi Naturals launched herbal hair powder which works as cleanser and conditioner and helps prevent hair fall and dandruff.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global amla extract market report on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Powder

Pulp

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

