The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market

The global anti-fatigue cosmetics market size was valued at USD 13.9 million in 2018. Increasing stress, hectic and busy lifestyles, irregular sleeping patterns, and unhealthy eating habits of people around the world have had an adverse impact on their skin. Moreover, harmful sunrays and alarming levels of pollution are making the skin dull and lackluster. This is driving the demand for nourishing, anti-fatigue cosmetics. Growing number of skincare awareness campaigns by leading cosmetics brands is also likely to expand the scope of various anti-fatigue cosmetics.

Consumers in recent years have shown preference for natural and organic beauty products over synthetic chemical-based products. As a result, manufacturers have been incorporating natural products and ingredients in their portfolio. Seaweed, almond, cucumber, aloe vera, pomegranate, Guarana, and citron are among the commonly used natural ingredients in this market. For instance, Ren Clean Skincares range of anti-fatigue cosmetics, including body wash, body cream, and exfoliating body scrub, is enriched with Atlantic kelp, sage, geranium, cypress, rosemary, and other energizing ingredients.

Thriving e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for purchasing anti-fatigue and other cosmetics and personal care products online have significantly driven the market. Social media also plays a crucial role in marketing such products, targeting a growing millennial and young consumer base. Digital marketing through platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and beauty blogs has become an important strategy to interact with consumers, influence them, and expand their base.

Companies have been expanding their product line by introducing new cosmetic products in the market. For instance, Becca Cosmetics launched its new collection of under-eye care cosmetics in 2018 called the Bright Eyes Collection, aimed at de-puffing and brightening the eyes. The three new products in the collection have different functions. The Anti-Fatigue Under Eye Primer is infused with caffeine and matcha green tea and protects the under-eye area; the Under Eye Brightening Corrector is infused with crushed pearls and helps reduce the darkness around the eyes; the Under Eye Brightening Setting Powder brightens the under-eye area and is infused with raspberry stem cells and Australian berries.

Product Insights of Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market

Creams held the dominant revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2018. Overnight moisturizers, under-eye creams, and under-eye primers are some of the most popular products in this category and help hydrate the skin and reduce dullness, puffiness, dark circles, and pores. Numerous companies have been introducing anti-fatigue cosmetics with innovative and combination ingredients to create effective products and stay ahead of the competition. For instance, Glamglows Brighteyes Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream is aimed at energizing the entire eye area and making it appear well-rested. The fast-absorbing cream nourishes tired-looking under eyes with ingredients such as apple, watermelon, and narcissus extracts, caffeine, linoleic acid, and peptides. Anti-fatigue cosmetics in gel form are also gaining popularity among consumers with oily skin. This segment held the second largest share in 2018 and is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution channels held the largest share in the anti-fatigue cosmetics market in 2018, contributing to over 80.0% of the total revenue. A number of consumers still prefer to shop from offline stores, including health and beauty retailers and supermarkets. This trend is supported by a rise in the presence of hypermarkets and supermarkets in developing nations such as China, Bangladesh, India, and Brazil, which has enhanced the offline sales of anti-fatigue cosmetics. Numerous health and beauty retailers and company-owned stores provide expert opinion for each skin category, giving tips and notes on usage directions, ingredients, benefits, and more. Samples for trial are also available in some stores, which helps consumers decide on the anti-fatigue cosmetic product best suited to their requirement. Such features will continue to drive the segment.

Market revenue from anti-fatigue cosmetics sold through online distribution channels is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. Ongoing boom in the e-commerce industry has greatly influenced buying behavior of consumers. Buyers have prefer this retail channel as it offers benefits such as convenience, choice, discounts, wider availability of product variants, and numerous payment options. Companies have been increasing their spending on e-commerce to enhance their distribution channels. For instance, LOreal SA allots 30.0% of its media expenses to digital networks. Sephora; Amazon; Ulta Beauty, Inc.; Feelunique; and Strawberrynet are some of the key e-retailers of anti-fatigue and other cosmetics.

Regional Insights of Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market

North America dominated the market in 2018, with a revenue share of 37.3%. A significant part of the U.S. population has been suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome. This condition is more common among women as compared to men. It makes the skin look dull, dry, and leaves premature age lines. It is caused by excess stress, inadequate sleep, and unhealthy diet. According to Gallup Inc.s 2019 Global Emotions Report, U.S. is among the 10 most stressed countries in the world. Nearly, 30% of the U.S. adult population struggle with insomnia, which results in puffy eyes and dark circles. Therefore, anti-fatigue cosmetics have gained significant adoption in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a steady CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. Consumers in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India have shown high interest in personal care. This awareness, coupled with increasing purchasing power, will influence the demand for anti-fatigue cosmetics. Companies catering to Asian countries in particular have been working on new formulations focusing on anti-stress, anti-pollution, and digital fatigue products.

Market Share Insights of Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market

The global market is highly fragmented with several large, small, and regional players. Leading industry participants include LOreal S.A.; Unilever; Shiseido Company, Limited; The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique); Christian Dior SE; Nuxe, Inc.; Mesoestetic; Groupe Clarins SA; and The Ordinary. Companies have been expanding their product line by introducing new cosmetic products in the market. For instance, in September 2017, LOreal S.A. introduced its Liftactiv anti-oxidant and anti-fatigue fresh shot under the Vichy brand.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD ˜000, 2019 – 2030)

Cream

Oil

Lotion

Serum

Gel

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD ˜000, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD ˜000, 2019 – 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580