The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artisanal Ice Cream market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Artisanal Ice Cream Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Artisanal Ice Cream market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Artisanal Ice Cream Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Artisanal Ice Cream Market

The global artisanal ice cream market size was valued at USD 6.0 billion in 2018. Rising demand for fruit flavored ice cream is expected to remain a prominent trend in the market. The product demand is fueled by consumer preferences, improving living standards, and changing lifestyles. Furthermore, consumer inclination towards a healthy lifestyle has increased the demand for low fat as well as sugar free ice cream, thereby driving the market over the forecast period.

Artisanal ice creams are hand-made with natural ingredients, which are made free from any preservatives, artificial flavors, emulsifier, or any stabilizer. These products are often manufactured in small batches and possess a shorter shelf life of eight weeks as compared to industrial ice creams, having a shelf life of twenty-four months.

Inclination of young people towards snacking at different intervals is expected to evolve ice creams as a snack food. Health consciousness of consumers is a predominant factor boosting the product demand. The product has gained traction among consumers of all ages due to the rich nutrient content with natural and organic composition. However, rising urbanization coupled with increasing standard of living plays a prominent role in devising sale of the product.

A surge in demand for these products is witnessed in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China on account of large population with sweet tooth and favorable climatic conditions for the consumption of these products. Moreover, increasing preference for hand-made ice cream manufactured with high quality ingredients is increasing the product sales in the artisanal ice cream market.

Manufacturers are constantly striving to impress their customers with unique and healthy proposition of ingredients in ice cream. For instance, in November 2018, Eden Creamery LLC, manufacturer of low-calorie ice cream brand Halo Top, launched a new variant Gingerbread House flavor. The product contains ginger cookie bites and icing swirls. In addition, the company introduced mini ice cream pops as a snack with four flavor options. The flavor options include strawberry cheesecake, mint chip, peanut butter swirl, and chocolate chip cookie dough.

Distribution Channel Insights

Specialty stores was the largest distribution segment, accounting for 35.9% share in 2018. They take up the largest space for artisan ice cream as they are premium in taste as well as price with utmost quality aspects. Increasing consumer preferences for specialty store ice creams on account of their trust and confidence for 100% safe and natural products have boosted the market growth. Extensive consumption of healthy ice cream and growing trend of vegan, organic, and gluten-free products are also key drivers. Moreover, brands are focusing on maximizing their retail chains in order to gain wider acceptance. For instance, in January 2019, Naturals, an ice cream brand in India, plans to launch 125 more stores in India. Similarly, Ice Cream Lab, a Chicago-based ice cream firm, have entered the Indian markets. The brand strategizes to open 100 new stores in India in the next few years.

Hypermarket and supermarket is the fastest growing channel, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing adoption of premium ice cream among the masses has resulted in increased visibility of the products in hypermarket/supermarket. In addition, increasing work-centric lifestyle among consumers has resulted in one-time shopping at a supermarket, which has spurred the growth of these channels. Prominent brands are locating their products on the shelves of hypermarket or supermarket for the ease of accessibility to consumers. For instance, in 2015, HAagen-Dazs had introduced its Banana Rum Jam ice cream flavor into the supermarkets worldwide. Similarly, Ben & Jerry’s had introduced raspberry flavor ice cream in the supermarkets across nations.

Regional Insights of Artisanal Ice Cream Market

North America was the largest market, accounting for 41.4% share of global revenue in 2018. Consumption of natural and organic ice cream has witnessed a surge owing to growing population of health conscious consumers in the region. Rising awareness of sugar as well as artificial flavors among consumers is a key factor driving the market demand. Moreover, consumers focus on the packaging factors to purchase healthy food products. For instance, in March 2017, Van Leeuwen, a Brooklyn-based brand, witnessed a 50% rise in the sales on redesigning of its packaging. The brand possess different flavors such as Carrot Cake, Vegan Green Planet, and Brown Sugar Chunk.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to increasing consumption of ice cream as a favorite desert dish. Population growth, urbanization, and rising disposable income in countries such as China, India, and Thailand are anticipated to play an important role in increasing the industry size in the coming years.

For instance, in 2014, China outstripped U.S. as the worlds largest ice cream market. Rising adoption of premiumization across various categories still prevails in the developing countries including Brazil, South Africa, and India. Therefore, increase in the consumption of premium ice creams on account of their health benefits is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming future.

Market Share Insights of Artisanal Ice Cream Market

Key manufacturers include Unilever, Nyes Cream Sandwiches, Van Leeuwan, Nestle, BI-RITE FAMILY OF BUSINESSES, Carmela Ice Cream, Toscaninis, MCCONNELL’S FINE ICE CREAM, SUCRES DES TERRES, and Artinci Artisanal. Some of the industry participants are introducing innovative flavors as their key strategy to increase their market share. For instance, in April 2018, SUCRES DES TERRES have introduced new coconut based vegan ice creams. In addition, Artinci Artisanal have launched peanut-butter flavor ice cream. It also consists of green tea and thandai as their other flavors.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Artisanal Ice Cream Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global artisanal ice cream market report on the basis of distribution channel and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Artisanal Ice Cream Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580