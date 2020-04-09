Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market 2020 To See Booming Ahead | esla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy
Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Charging Station (AC charging station, DC charging station), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles(PHEV)), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), Technology (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), charging Station Standards (GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772, IEC 62196), Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
An electric vehicle charging station is a point to charge the battery of an electric vehicle, which varies from vehicles to vehicles. There are few types of technology which are used in charging the vehicles based on the battery’s input power which are as follows: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The charging stations can be DC charging or AC charging type or inductive charging station.
Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period to 2026.
Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into five notable segments which are charging station, vehicle type, charging stations standards, installation type and technology.
- On the basis of charging station, the market is segmented into AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station
- On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV)
- On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3
- On the basis of charging stations standards, the market is segmented into GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772 and IEC 62196
- On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial
Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., Blink Charging Co., Alfen N.V., AeroVironment, Inc. among others.
Product Launch
- In October 2018, Allego has launched Allego’s EV Cloud which contains a smart charging solution that helps in renewing the energy and grid capacity. Allego uses Microsoft Azure platform for smart charging, data modelling and real time data processing.
- In September 2018, EVgo announced the launch of FastStart, which is a mobile and modular fast charging station, and is capable of Level 2 and DC Fast Charging.
- In February 2018, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the CP-50 which is used for installing and maintaining electric vehicle supply equipment.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation
Comparison
Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
List of abbreviations
