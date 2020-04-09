Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market 2020 To See Booming Ahead | esla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Charging Station (AC charging station, DC charging station), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles(PHEV)), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), Technology (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), charging Station Standards (GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772, IEC 62196), Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

An electric vehicle charging station is a point to charge the battery of an electric vehicle, which varies from vehicles to vehicles. There are few types of technology which are used in charging the vehicles based on the battery’s input power which are as follows: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The charging stations can be DC charging or AC charging type or inductive charging station.

Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into five notable segments which are charging station, vehicle type, charging stations standards, installation type and technology.

On the basis of charging station, the market is segmented into AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV)

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3

On the basis of charging stations standards, the market is segmented into GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772 and IEC 62196

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., Blink Charging Co., Alfen N.V., AeroVironment, Inc. among others.

Product Launch

In October 2018, Allego has launched Allego’s EV Cloud which contains a smart charging solution that helps in renewing the energy and grid capacity. Allego uses Microsoft Azure platform for smart charging, data modelling and real time data processing.

In September 2018, EVgo announced the launch of FastStart, which is a mobile and modular fast charging station, and is capable of Level 2 and DC Fast Charging.

In February 2018, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the CP-50 which is used for installing and maintaining electric vehicle supply equipment.

