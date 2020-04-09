Asia Pacific Loyalty Management Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook | Comarch SA, AIMIA Inc, ICF Inc and Epsilon

Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Market, By Solution (Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty), Deployment Type (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (Large Enterprise , Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise), Vertical (Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing) Type of Offering Capacity (Loyalty Management, Technology Capabilities Platform, Analytics and Measurement , Services Delivery Capabilities, Loyalty Strategy Design, Loyalty Marketing), By Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of APAC)

Comarch SA is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific loyalty management market followed by AIMIA Inc, ICF Inc. and Epsilon

Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Market is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR forecast to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing need of competitive differentiation to gain market presence, technological advancement in mobile technology and applications, rising trend of loyalty programs, rise in number of cardholders and use of reward points.

Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Market

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Market

The Asia-Pacific loyalty management market based on solution is segmented into two notable segments; customer loyalty and employee retention. Customer loyalty is sub segmented into by component and by type of analytics. By component is further sub segmented into exclusive discount/sales, membership point/rewards, customer specific offerings, special events, free products & services, cash back, loyalty cards and others. By type of analytics are further sub segmented into customer experience analytics, market basket analysis, social media analysis, customer segmentation, campaign management, data mining, predictive analytics and others. In 2018, customer loyalty segment is expected to dominate the market with highest market share and growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Asia-Pacific loyalty management market based on deployment type is segmented into two notable segments; on-premises and on-demand. In 2018, on-premises segment is expected to dominate the market.

The Asia-Pacific loyalty management market based on organization size type is segmented into two small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. In 2018, small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market. However, large enterprises is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

The Asia-Pacific loyalty management market based on vertical is segmented into seven notable segments; banking financial services and insurance, travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing and others. In 2018, banking financial services and insurance segment is expected to dominate the market with 32.2% market share in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific loyalty management market based on type of offering capacity is segmented into six notable segments; technology platform capabilities, service delivery capabilities, loyalty strategy design, loyalty management, loyalty marketing and analytics and measurement. In 2018, loyalty management segment is expected to dominate the market with 41.4% market share in the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

