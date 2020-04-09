ASIC Chip Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 – Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Bitmain Technologies Holding Company

The ASIC Chip Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ASIC Chip market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit is also known as ASIC is the type of integrated circuit (IC) that is designed for a specific purpose or application. An ASIC can increase speed as it is specifically constructed to perform the desired function. ASIC chip is highly customized to provide superior performance in specific applications. The ASIC chips are commonly used in data centers. The application of chips in diverse data center applications such as telecommunication switching, network systems, cellular base stations, and wireless products act as an opportunity for the market.

Top Key Players:-Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Bitmain Technologies Holding Company, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Texas Instruments, Inc., Xilinx, Inc.

The rise in the portable electronics market, high usage in smartphones, an increase in popularity of IoT, and vigorous demand in the automation industry are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the ASIC chip market. However, extra time-consuming development and lack of skilled workforce are the major factors restraining the growth of the ASIC chip market. Further, the emerging trend of connected cars, wearable devices, connected homes, smartwatches, and others are anticipated to provide new opportunities for ASIC chip market growth. Technological development by the emerging economies is expected boosts the growth of the ASIC chip market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the ASIC Chip industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global ASIC chip market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as full custom, semi- based custom, programmable logic devices. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as aerospace subsystem and sensor, wireless communication, medical instrumentation, telecommunication products, consumer electronics, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting ASIC Chip market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ASIC Chip market in these regions

