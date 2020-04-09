Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The Australia & New Zealand research antibodies market size was valued at USD 98.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Rise in the number of initiatives being undertaken by the Australian government to advance the biotechnology sector is expected to fuel the growth in the country. In May 2019, Federal Labor offered businesses an R&D tax offset for collaborating with science-based agencies and universities, such as The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), to promote innovation and knowledge in biotechnology sector. In addition, a 10% tax can be added to the calculated tax offset if a business is collaborating with any public institution. This plan would help in increasing R&D investments in Australia to 3% of GDP by 2030 and is expected to act as a key tool for fostering an alliance between research and industry, thereby improving industrial capabilities in Australia. R&D tax incentive in Australia has encouraged biotechnology companies in the region to conduct R&D.

For instance, in 2018, Shape Pharmaceuticals, Inc. supported R&D investments in Australian biotechnology industry by conducting clinical trials to study the effect of SHP-141 on patients diagnosed with psoriasis. These tax incentives help companies achieve cost advantage while selecting clinical trial sites for R&D processes.

Rise in R&D investments by the government is also expected to boost the market. In 2018, the Victorian government allocated USD 1.5 million for establishment of an Advanced Biotechnology Manufacturing Platform to enhance production of antibodies, vaccines, stem cells, and growth factors, among others, for testing in human clinical trials. This facility would enable various Australian biotechnology companies to conduct R&D in the state, thereby generating jobs and propelling growth of various companies currently conducting clinical trials in Victoria. The government is also promoting development of the biotechnology sector through Future Industries Fund.

Growth in stem cell and neurobiology-based research is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. The Center of Research Excellence in Neuromuscular Disorders Australia is a wide collaboration of neuromuscular experts, who use advanced technologies and approaches in science & medicine to improve diagnosis. In addition, it aims to transform treatment to effective therapy of neurological diseases from compassionate management. The Australian Neuromuscular Network was formed in the year 2010 by the Center of Research Excellence in Neuromuscular Disorders along with other neuromuscular specialists, scientists, and professionals across New Zealand and Australia.

Rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to boost the market. According to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand, by 2051, about one-third of the population in New Zealand will be 65 years and above. The prevalence of dementia is therefore expected to increase, leading to a rise in R&D pertaining to treatment for various neurological disorders. However, stringent government regulations that can limit research activities are expected to restrain market growth.

Product Insights of Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market

On basis of product, Australia & New Zealand research antibodies market is segmented into primary and secondary antibodies. Primary antibodies held the largest share and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR owing to rise in adoption of reagents developed using antibodies, due to the various benefits associated with them such as greater specificity, easy availability, and suitability in various research applications.

Similarly, primary antibodies are anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to varied applications in research. In addition, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and Alzheimers disease, is leading to an increase in adoption of primary antibodies. Increasing R&D in the country is further anticipated to boost the adoption of secondary antibodies as well. Thus, rising adoption of these antibodies in research for development of alternative therapies is anticipated to create significant demand for these products over the forecast period.

End-use Insights

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held the largest share of the end-use segment in 2018, which can be attributed to increase in adoption of antibodies in drug development and research organizations. Contract research organizations are anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to cost-effectiveness.

The academic & research institutes segment is expected to witness constant growth owing to the presence of various academic research groups that are involved in the study of complex biological systems using advanced reagents. Benefits such as greater understanding of biological processes and complex systems are anticipated to create growth opportunities in the segment.

Contract research organizations are anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. Majority of the companies prefer CROs owing to the various advantages associated with contract services. These benefits include cost advantage, increased efficiency of services, and enhanced productivity, which help a company focus on its core expertise.

Type Insights of Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market

On the basis of antibody type, the market is segmented into monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies held the largest market share due to increase in research on genomics and personalized medicine, which has led to increase in the use of these antibodies. As monoclonal antibodies are relatively cost-effective, they are anticipated to grow at a higher rate than polyclonal antibodies.

Polyclonal antibodies have several advantages over monoclonal in various diagnostic settings. Polyclonal antibodies are often the most preferred option in routine laboratory tests such as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), microarray assays, western blotting, flow cytometry, and immunohistochemistry.

Their production does not require skilled professionals, and large batches can be produced as per client requirements. These antibodies can recognize multiple antigens on one epitope and can therefore be utilized in the study of various diseases ranging from cancer to metabolic

Polyclonal antibodies are relatively inexpensive in comparison with monoclonal antibodies, which may fuel their demand in low-budget and non-funded research projects. However, polyclonal antibodies can differ from batch to batch depending upon manufacturing and quality control process. These antibodies can recognize multiple epitopes, thus increasing the probability of nonspecific antigen binding.

Technology Insights of Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market

On the basis of technology, the Australia & New Zealand research antibodies market is segmented into western blotting, immunoprecipitation, immunochemistry, ELISA, immunofluorescence, flow cytometry, and other technologies. Western blotting held the largest share of the technology segment in 2018 owing to rising demand for rapid diagnostic methods. On the other hand, technical upgradation is anticipated to create growth prospects for technologies in pipeline. ELISA is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to conventional use of polyclonal antibodies in sandwich ELISA.

ELISA is an analytical test that essentially uses antibodies to identify substances in samples. These tests are most often used to accurately diagnose diseases, such as AIDS, Lyme disease, syphilis, pernicious anemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, squamous cell carcinoma, chickenpox, shingles, and other bacterial & viral infections.

Western blotting held the largest share in 2018 owing to rise in prevalence of diseases with limited number of treatment options. Western blotting offers high accuracy and sensitivity and is considered a gold standard for testing. In addition, increase in government initiatives to fund research activities is one of the factors contributing to the highest market share held by this segment, as it is conventionally used in research laboratories.

Source Insights

The mouse segment held the largest share in 2018 as mice are convenient to use during production of antibodies for research purposes and have wide range of applications. Others segment is expected to grow exponentially, as it has a wide range of applications.

The use of murine monoclonal antibodies is increasing in various end-use settings, which is expected to positively impact market growth. Mice have been predominantly used in production of antibodies. The structural similarities in mice and human antibodies is a prime factor responsible for high adoption. Cost-effectiveness and the ability to multiply quickly are among the factors fueling growth of this segment.

Moreover, mouse-derived monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies are relatively easier to produce and possess greater specificity. Technological advancements in the development processes of these products, such as hybridoma technology that aids in production of monoclonal antibodies in specialized cells, are further augmenting demand for mouse antibodies.

Rabbits are also extensively used for production of antibodies, owing to various advantages such as higher affinity and specificity in comparison with antisera obtained from other animal hosts. Higher specificity of these products makes them ideal for use in detection of small molecules, such as pollutants; toxins; hormones; drugs; nonprotein targets, such as carbohydrates & lipids; and post-translational alterations such as phosphorylation.

Application Insights of Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market

Oncology held the largest share of the application segment in 2018. The largest share can be attributed to growing prevalence of cancer, which leads to an increase in the need for R&D pertaining to advanced therapeutics. On the other hand, stem cell is anticipated to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to significant increase in stem cells research.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing geriatric population, decreasing immunity levels, and rising awareness among people about communicable diseases are some of the high impact-rendering drivers of the market. Growing incidence of autoimmune diseases coupled with limited presence of advanced therapeutics is predominantly driving segment growth. Significant advancements in immunology research have boosted adoption of research antibodies in the recent years.

Oncology accounted for the largest share of research antibodies in 2018.The segment is also anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR owing to increasing incidence of cancer. According to WHO, the number of new cancer cases is anticipated to increase by approximately 70.0% in the next two decades. Monoclonal antibodies are also used for diagnosis of lymphoid & myeloid malignancies, tissue typing, and immunological intervention using passive antibody.Â

Owing to the steady increase in the demand for transplantable tissues and low-quality donor cells, stem cell research segment is expected to grow. Moreover, increasing adoption of cell isolation and culture, which involves use of research antibodies, is further anticipated to broaden segment growth prospects.

Market Share Insights of Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market

Some major players in this market are PerkinElmer, Inc.; F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Merck Millipore; Bio-Rad Laboratories; Abcam PLC; BD; Lonza Group; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; and Agilent Technologies.

Increase in the number of products launched by market players is expected to fuel market growth. For instance, in April 2019, Bio-Rad launched a range of isotype-specific secondary antibodies-IgG1, IgG2a, and IgG2b. These products are used to offer specificity when used in ELISA, imaging, western blotting, and flow cytometry, among others, as well as for improved signaling.

Mergers & acquisitions and collaborations are some of the other strategic initiatives undertaken by leading players to gain market share, for instance, Abcam Plc acquired Calico Biolabs. This initiative helped the company expand its product portfolio through the addition of high-quality recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies for immunohistochemistry. As per the agreement, Abcam was to also expand its custom rabbit monoclonal antibody production. These factors are further anticipated to aid growth during the forecast period.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the Australia & New Zealand research antibodies market report on the basis of product, type, technology, source application, end use, and country:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Primary

Secondary

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunoprecipitation

ELISA

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Mouse

Rabbit

Goat

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Oncology

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

