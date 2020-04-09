Automotive Air Filters Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global automotive air filters market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Rising product demand from the automotive industry owing to stringent government regulations for vehicle emission is estimated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The automotive industry is expected to witness strong growth owing to rising spending capacity, coupled with improved standards of living across the globe. In addition, demand for automotive air filters is expected to be driven by rising concerns regarding environmental pollution caused by smoke emitted from vehicle exhausts.

The U.S. market was valued at USD 513.2 million in 2018. Increased passenger transportation is expected to drive the demand for automotive filters in the country. In addition, increase in efforts aimed at the improvement of air intake quality in automobile engines and cabins to enhance passenger comfort is projected drive the market.

Polyester fiber, polypropylene fiber, polyethylene terephthalate fiber (PET), and stainless steel, among others are the major raw materials used in the production of automotive air filters. The supply-demand ratio imbalance and inventory pile-up of raw materials are likely to result in price fluctuations, which is anticipated to restrict the product demand over the forecast period.

The presence of a well-established regulatory structure in developed regions such as North America and Europe is estimated to fuel the demand for automotive air filters over the forecast period. In addition, expansion of the automotive industry in regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is likely to further promote industry growth.

Product Insights of Automotive Air Filters Market

Air filter is a mandate in all automotive internal combustion engines to maintain a constant inflow of clean air in the cylinders. These products clean the air before it passes to the cylinders to prevent dirt, dust, grit, and other debris from causing damage. The aforementioned product benefit is projected to propel the automotive air filters market over the forecast period.

The intake air filters segment accounted for a market share of 50.5% in terms of revenue and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025. These products prevent leaves, bugs, and other debris from clogging up the systems. In addition, the product forms a key component of an automotive engine as it ensures better performance and efficiency and extends engine life. Rising global automotive production is expected to positively impact product demand.

Cabin air filters help maintain a steady inflow of better quality air in the vehicle cabin in order to provide cleaner air to passengers. Soot, fine dust, allergens, and gases are considerable risk factors for personal health and safety. The demand for this product variant is therefore estimated to increase in the passenger cars application segment.

The efficiency of air filters ensures inflow of fresh air, thereby enhancing passenger comfort. High-quality intake and cabin filters are gaining significant traction in the luxury cars segment as these air filters ensure cleaner air by trapping dust, pollen, and smog among other harmful particles. This is estimated to boost product demand in the automotive industry over the forecast period.

End-use Insights

The sales of automotive air filters by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is directly proportional to the production of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles globally. Rising demand for automobiles across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of the OEM end-use segment over the forecast period. Global players are engaged in the procurement of high-quality air filters in order to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles and provide passenger comfort. OEMs generally rely on a dedicated distribution channel owing to rising demand for premium quality products for vehicles. The aforementioned factors are likely to result in the expansion of the end-use segment.

The aftermarket end-use segment is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of changing consumer preferences such as a rising demand for comfortable and fuel-efficient vehicles. The cabin filters segment accounts for a higher share in the aftermarket owing to the need for replacement as well as repair and maintenance of vehicle components. The producers in the aftermarket are engaged in technical innovations for air filter systems in order to develop highly efficient air filters for the automotive industry. Growing consumer demand for cost-efficient high-quality products is further anticipated to boost the need for research and development of filters, which is projected to drive the overall market over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Automotive Air Filters Market

Increasing auto sales backed by rising disposable income among consumers across the globe has resulted in the high growth of the passenger car segment. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% owing to rising production of passenger cars in developing regions such as Asia Pacific.

Rising demand for luxury car components, including premium quality filters for HVAC systems and intake manifolds for improved vehicle efficiency is projected to benefit the demand for automotive air filters. In addition, these luxury cars require frequent replacements of air filters to maintain optimum vehicle performance, which is likely to benefit the market growth.

Rising frequency of filter replacement in light commercial vehicles to maintain the performance efficiency of vehicles is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, rising investments by companies, primarily in Mexico and U.S., and high production levels are projected to boost industry growth.

The two main types of filters used are standard filters for normal two wheelers and high-performance filters for racing two wheelers. These advanced high-performance air filter products provide a wider filtering area and greater retention and screening, thereby enabling better airflow to the engine, which further propels the market growth.

Regional Insights of Automotive Air Filters Market

The Asia Pacific market accounted for a share of 50.9% owing to rapid expansion of the automotive industry in growing economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Japan. In addition, increasing demand for electric and hybrid cars is expected to drive the demand for cabin air filters over the forecast period. The presence of key automobile manufacturers like Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Chery, Tata, Maruti, Isuzu, and Suzuki, combined with the manufacturing facilities of key global players such as Ford, Volkswagen, and BMW enhances the growth potential for automotive air filters in the region.

North America is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% owing to increasing per capita income. In addition, rising demand for aftermarket services such as replacement, repair, maintenance, and customization for improved passenger comfort, safety, and ride quality is projected to propel the demand for automotive air filters. Increase in demand for luxury and electric cars is attributed to rising disposable income and changing consumer preferences in countries such as Canada and U.S. Moreover, favorable regulations regarding the use of energy-efficient, lightweight, and strong materials is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Automotive Air Filters Market

Key players in the market are employing efforts to simplify distribution channels and strengthen their presence in different target markets through a wide-ranging product offering. In addition, companies based in North America and Europe focus on strengthening their presence in selected markets, especially in Asia Pacific, through strategic alliances and joint ventures.

Major market players include Mann+Hummel GMBH; Clarcor, Inc.; K&N Engineering, Inc.; Donaldson Company, Inc.; Cummins Inc.; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Sogefi Group; Hengst SE; Mahle GmbH; Robert Bosch GmbHAhlstrom Corporation; Freudenberg & Co.KG; ACDelco Inc.; Denso Corporation; Hollingsworth & Vose Co. Inc.; Lydall Inc.; and Neenah Paper Inc.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global automotive air filters market report on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

