Beauty Devices Market is Driven Because of the Upliftment in the Cosmetic Industry By 2026| Procter & Gamble, Valeant pharmaceuticals, CM International S.A., doctorstech, iBeautyMachine, Japan Gals co.,ltd., Tech4beauty International, SharpLight Technologies Ltd

Global beauty devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 166.06 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 19.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising number of procedures for beauty devices and less time and risk involved in the industry.

The Beauty Devices market research report also demonstrates the strategic tendencies of the organization, consisting of product launches, promotional activities, and brand tendencies, as well as ventures, acquisitions, and mergers and consolidation. The report gives an in-depth assessment of the boom and other components of the market in vital regions, including North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The market report has been created after gazing and studying various factors that decide growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the precise region.

Some of the major players operating in global beauty devices market are Procter & Gamble, Valeant pharmaceuticals, CM International S.A., doctorstech, iBeautyMachine, Japan Gals co.,ltd., Tech4beauty International, SharpLight Technologies Ltd., Termosalud, Silkn.com, Syneron Medical Ltd, RÖS’S, Healux Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Photomedax Inc., NuFACE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tria, Grandway beauty, LUMSAIL and Thrice corporation among others.

Trending Beauty Devices Market Developments in 2019

In August 2019, Bod, an Australia based medicinal marijuana company has collaborated with UTS the University of Technology Sydney for producing an ant-aging skin cream by infusing cannabidiol (CBD) a non-psychotic compound found in cannabis. The acquisition of these two companies accompanied by Greenfield MC Cultivation which is licensed cannabis importer in Australia will enroll Asia-Pacific exporters for developing the anti-aging cream.

In March 2019, Church & Dwight Co., has partnered with Ideavillage Products Corporations in order to acquire the brands “Flawless” including “Finishing Touch” manufacturer of hair removal product.. Flawless is renowned company for manufacturing women’s electric hair removal devices and products. This recent takeover will channelize the revenue flow in the global market of beauty devices.

Segmentation: Global Beauty Devices Market

By Product Type

( Hair Removal Devices, Cleansing Devices, Acne Devices, Rejuvenation Devices, Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices, Oxygen and Steamer Devices,Hair Growth Devices, Skin Derma Rollers, Cellulite Reduction Devices)

By Usage

(Salon,Spa,Home,Others)

By Application

(Domestic Purpose,Commercial Purpose,Others)

By End User

(Hospitals,Clinics,Dermatology Clinics,Skin And Beauty Clinics,Cosmetic Centers)

By Geography

(North America,South America,Europe,Asia-Pacific,Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population drives the market

Rising demand for anti-aging products and devices among population will drive the market growth

Rising lifestyle quotient are factor which led to market expansion

Growing technological advancement and development is driving the market

Market Restraints

Availability of cheaper beauty products in the market is restraining the market growth

High cost of these beauty products will also act as a restraint for the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Channel Investments announced its acquisition of TRIA Beauty and Iluminage Beauty which is global leader in beauty and skin care. This acquisition will build brand image, help in formulating expansion strategy, able to serve better, improve profitability and performance of channel investments in the industry.

In January 2017, L’Oréal a France announced its acquisition with Valeant to acquire the skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi. Such acquisition will benefit L’Oréal in expanding its product portfolio, provide better consumer experience, and enable competitive advantage with faster growth. These three brands will help them to meet the growing demand for active skincare among population.

Competitive Analysis:

Global beauty devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of beauty devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Manufacturers

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Key Findings

