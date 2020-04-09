Dental X-Ray Market Analysis by Size, Share, Foremost Players, Demand, Growth and Forecast till 2027

Worldwide Dental X-Ray Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Dental X-Ray industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Dental X-Ray market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Dental X-Ray market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Dental X-Ray players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Dental X-rays also known by the name of dental radiographs are performed to find the hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses, cavities and bone loss. These images are formed by a controlled bust of X-ray radiation that penetrates at different levels of the oral structures. These are used for preventive as well as diagnostic purposes to find common oral problems and infections associated with the dental cavity. X-rays are a preferred imaging modality as compared to other techniques due to various advantages offered by them.

Technological advancements in dental imaging techniques and increasing number of dental diseases demanding diagnostic tools is expected to fuel the growth of the dental X-ray market during the forecast period. In addition, the safety, accuracy and ease of use offered by X-ray over other imaging techniques is further expected to promote the growth of dental X-ray market over the coming years. Moreover, the increasing availability of reimbursement for medical devices is anticipated to offer growth opportunities in the dental X-ray market

The Global Dental X-Ray Market is segmented on the basis of product, type and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into digital and analog. On the basis of type, the global dental X-ray market is segmented into intraoral X-rays and extraoral X-rays. The dental X-ray market is categorized based on application such as, medical, cosmetics and forensics.

Top Players:

1.Dentsply Sirona

2. Planmeca Oy

3. Carestream Health

4. Danaher

5. Air Techniques

6. LED Apteryx Inc.

7. Cefla s.c.

8. VATECH

9. THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD.

10. Midmark Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global dental X-ray market based on product, type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The dental X-ray market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the dental X-ray market in the coming years, owing to the technological advancements as well as high healthcare spending capacity in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the dental X-ray market during the forecast period, due to large number of dental procedures performed in the Asian countries, changing healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism in India and China that involves multiple procedures.

