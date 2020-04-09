Engine Thermal Management Market 2020: Industry Trends, Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025
In 2017, the global Engine Thermal Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Engine Thermal Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engine Thermal Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Borgwarner
Mahle
Bosch
Schaeffler
Sogefi
Valeo
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electric Fan
Electric Water Pump
Radiator
Thermostat
Market segment by Application, split into
Automobile
Ship
Mechanical Equipment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Engine Thermal Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Engine Thermal Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engine Thermal Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Engine Thermal Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Electric Fan
1.4.3 Electric Water Pump
1.4.4 Radiator
1.4.5 Thermostat
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Engine Thermal Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Automobile
1.5.3 Ship
1.5.4 Mechanical Equipment
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Engine Thermal Management Market Size
2.2 Engine Thermal Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Engine Thermal Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Engine Thermal Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Engine Thermal Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Engine Thermal Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Engine Thermal Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Engine Thermal Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Engine Thermal Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Engine Thermal Management Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Engine Thermal Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Engine Thermal Management Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Engine Thermal Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Engine Thermal Management Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Engine Thermal Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Engine Thermal Management Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Engine Thermal Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Engine Thermal Management Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Engine Thermal Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Engine Thermal Management Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Engine Thermal Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Engine Thermal Management Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Engine Thermal Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Engine Thermal Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Borgwarner
12.1.1 Borgwarner Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Engine Thermal Management Introduction
12.1.4 Borgwarner Revenue in Engine Thermal Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Borgwarner Recent Development
12.2 Mahle
12.2.1 Mahle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Engine Thermal Management Introduction
12.2.4 Mahle Revenue in Engine Thermal Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Mahle Recent Development
12.3 Bosch
12.3.1 Bosch Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Engine Thermal Management Introduction
12.3.4 Bosch Revenue in Engine Thermal Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.4 Schaeffler
12.4.1 Schaeffler Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Engine Thermal Management Introduction
12.4.4 Schaeffler Revenue in Engine Thermal Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Schaeffler Recent Development
12.5 Sogefi
12.5.1 Sogefi Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Engine Thermal Management Introduction
12.5.4 Sogefi Revenue in Engine Thermal Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Sogefi Recent Development
12.6 Valeo
12.6.1 Valeo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Engine Thermal Management Introduction
12.6.4 Valeo Revenue in Engine Thermal Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Valeo Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
