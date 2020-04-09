Europe Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2019: Covering Competitive Scenario And Dynamics By Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc
Europe patient monitoring devices market is registering a Substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the dearth of expert healthcare professionals and growing occurrences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle variations.
Patient monitoring devices market research report acts as a great source of information with which businesses can get a telescopic view of the existing market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. Moreover, the patient monitoring devices report also comprises of all the key market information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements. It describes thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. Detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values is also conducted in the report.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe patient monitoring devices market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Nonin., Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., and others.
Market Drivers
- Dearth of expert healthcare professionals is contributing to the growth of the market
- Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market
- Surge in ageing population is propelling the growth of the market
- Growing occurrences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle variations is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Lack of appropriate reimbursement is restricting the growth of the market.
- Strict regulatory framework is hindering the growth of the market
- Conflict from the healthcare industry professional towards the implementation of patient monitoring devices is hampering the growth of the market
Segmentation: Europe Patient Monitoring Devices Market
By Monitoring Devices
- Cardiac devices
- ECG Devices
- Implantable Loop Recorders
- Event Monitors
- Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors
- Smart Wearable ECG Monitors
- Neuromonitoring Devices
- Electroencephalograph Machines
- Magnetoencephalograph Machines
- Cerebral Oximeters
- Intracranial Pressure Monitors
- Electromyograph Machines
- Respiratory
- Pulse Oximeters
- Spirometers
- Capnographs
- Peak Flow Meters
- Multi-Parameter
- Low-Acuity Monitoring Devices
- Mid-Acuity Monitoring Devices
- High-Acuity Monitoring Devices
- Hemodynamic
- Disposables
- Devices
- Fetal and Neonatal
- Fetal Monitoring Devices
- Neonatal Monitoring Devices
- Temperature Monitoring Devices
- Digital
- Infrared
- Analog
- Temperature Strips
- Weight Monitoring Devices
- Digital
- Analog
- Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Care
- Home Care
By Country
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
