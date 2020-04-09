Europe volumetric video market Revenue Sizing Outlook Appears Bright
Europe volumetric video market is projected to register a CAGR of 26.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Competitive Landscape and Europe Volumetric Video Market Share Analysis
Europe Volumetric Video market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Volumetric Video market.
Key Market Competitors: Europe Volumetric Video Market
Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Microsoft, Intel Corporation, RealView Imaging Ltd, 8i Limited, LightSpace Technologies, Facebook, Google, The Coretec Group Inc, Voxon Photonics, Jaunt, Inc, Omnivor, Inc, Hammerhead, Unity Technologies, HypeVR Technology, OTOY Inc., Stereolabs and others.
Recent Projects:
In August 2017, Australian company Euclideon has presented a holographic model for sale, it is a multi-user table in which users will be able to interact with the data. It will be useful for the companies which have teams at remote locations and will be able to work across the same dataset.
In May 2018, Canada based company TeleHumans 2 has developed a 3D based system which is able to project a full 360 degree view of a human without using smart mirrors or smart lens. Image is projected on the telepod which shows a 360 degree view of the object. It will improve the market of the volumetric video coverage.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation
Comparison
Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
List of abbreviations
Europe Volumetric Video Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in Europe semiconductor IP market report are U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Rest of Europe.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
