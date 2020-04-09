Food Antioxidants Market Current Scenario; Who will Surpass 2025 | BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, others

Food Antioxidants Market: Inclusive Insight

The food antioxidants market is expected to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2025, from USD 1.16 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Food Antioxidants Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Food Antioxidants market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Frutarom, Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd., Barentz Group, Kalsec Inc., Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd, Kalsec Inc., Bai, and many more

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Food Antioxidants Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Food Antioxidants Industry market:

– The Food Antioxidants Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global Food Antioxidants Market, By Type (Synthetic Food Antioxidants, Natural Food Antioxidants), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Oils, Nuts & Seeds, Spices & Herbs, Acid, Others), By Application (Fats & Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat & Poultry, Other Food Products), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global food antioxidants market in the next 8 years. Each food is measured by its antioxidant concentration and antioxidant capacity per serving size.

Antioxidants assist in managing and help us in preventing a wide range of health conditions, such as it reduces stress, support immunity, promote heart health, and can protect the eyes, brain, joints and skin. Cranberries, blueberries, and blackberries among fruits and in vegetables beans, artichokes, and russet potatoes are considered to be highly antioxidant. The food antioxidant market has various applications in beverages, Sea foods and many others.

According to an article published by Spins, in the year 2013 turmeric which is a highly antioxidant product eared approximately USD 426,000.0, it also stated that the sales of green tea and green tea supplements was around USD 60.00 million. The antioxidants target a wide range of health concerns today, which is why 60% of consumers stay faithful to a product due to antioxidant content; this is the major driving factor for the key players and the market.

According to a study conducted by Gallup Study of Nutrient Knowledge & Consumption, 47% of consumers associates antioxidants to immunity; 44% to heart health; 35% to removing free radicals; 28% to improved memory; 27% to eye health; 26% to joint health; 26% to clearer skin; and 21% to fewer wrinkles. Archer Daniels Midland Company has launched wholesome multiseed concentrate with ancient grains to cater to growing consumer demand for wellness-focused foods, the company has extended its portfolio of flours and bakery ingredients with the launch of its new multiseed concentrate in the U.K.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints

Growth in the primed food industry.

Increasing end-use applications of food antioxidants.

Increase in purchasing in middle-class population.

High cost of natural food antioxidants issues with synthetic food antioxidants.

Limited awareness about the benefits of food antioxidants.

At the Last, Food Antioxidants industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

