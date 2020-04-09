Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments |Viviscal, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Regaine, Merck & Co., Inc, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.40 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant and changing lifestyle.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market are
Cipla,
Viviscal,
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,
Regaine,
Merck & Co., Inc,
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,
Phyto – Alès Groupe,
Kirkland Signature,
Vitabiotics,
Nanogen,
Competitive Analysis:
The global alopecia treatment (hair loss) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of alopecia treatment (hair loss) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Target Audience:
Medical device companies
Hospitals and clinics
Research and consulting firms
Healthcare associations/institutes
Venture capitalists
Government agencies
Segmentation: Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market
By Disease Type
(Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Ciatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis),
Drug Type
(Minoxidil, Finasteride, Cyclosporine and Others),
Gender
(Male, Female),
Route of Administration
(Oral, Topical, Injectable),
Distribution Channel
(Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN ALOPECIA TREATMENT (HAIR LOSS) MARKET
Rising Geriatric Population
According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs/Population Division; in 2017, estimated population of people with age 60 or above was 962 million, which means around 13 per cent of the population. This age bracket or group is growing at a rate of 3 per cent every year. Presently, Europe is leading the other regions in terms of population consisting of this age group. This brisk speed of ageing is expected to carry on in other regions as well, which projects that by the end of 2050 excluding Africa all regions of the world would have more than a quarter share of their total population at an age of 60 years and above. The population of this age group is projected to reach around 1.40 billion in 2030 and 2.10 billion in 2050, and could ultimately rise up to 3.10 billion in 2100.
