Global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

On the basis of technologies, deep learning segement takes the biggest share of the global artificial intelligence system spending market, accounting for almost 50% in 2017. But the natural language processing segement is expected to see a CAGR of 41.33% between 2017 and 2025.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Microsoft

Facebook

IBM

Apple

Amazon

Intel

Infosys

Wipro

Salesforce

Ipsoft

Anki

Cognitive Scale

Ayasdi

Appier

OpenText

Nuance Communication

Digital Reasoning Systems

AIBrain

Palantir Technologies

Market analysis by product type

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Machine Vision

AGI

ASI

Market analysis by market

BFSI

Discrete & Process Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Wholesale

Professional & Consumer

Service

Transportation

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Deep Learning

1.4.3 Machine Learning

1.4.4 Natural Language Processing

1.4.5 Machine Vision

1.4.6 AGI

1.4.7 ASI

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Discrete & Process Manufacturing

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Wholesale

1.5.7 Professional & Consumer

1.5.8 Service

1.5.9 Transportation

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)

3.2 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market

3.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size by Type (2018-2025)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size by Application (2017-2025)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size (2018-2025)

5.2 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size (2018-2025)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size (2018-2025)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Key Players in China

7.3 China Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size by Type

7.4 China Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Rest of World

8.1 Japan

8.1.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India

Chapter Nine: International Players Profiles

9.1 Google

9.1.1 Google Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Introduction

9.1.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Google Recent Development

9.2 Microsoft

9.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Introduction

9.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

9.3 Facebook

9.3.1 Facebook Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Introduction

9.3.4 Facebook Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Facebook Recent Development

9.4 IBM

9.4.1 IBM Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Introduction

9.4.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 IBM Recent Development

9.5 Apple

9.5.1 Apple Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Introduction

9.5.4 Apple Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Apple Recent Development

9.6 Amazon

9.6.1 Amazon Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Introduction

9.6.4 Amazon Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Amazon Recent Development

9.7 Intel

9.7.1 Intel Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Introduction

9.7.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 Intel Recent Development

9.8 Infosys

9.8.1 Infosys Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Introduction

9.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 Infosys Recent Development

9.9 Wipro

9.9.1 Wipro Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Introduction

9.9.4 Wipro Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Business (2018-2019)

9.9.5 Wipro Recent Development

9.10 Salesforce

9.10.1 Salesforce Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Introduction

9.10.4 Salesforce Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Business (2018-2019)

9.10.5 Salesforce Recent Development

9.11 Ipsoft

9.12 Anki

9.13 Cognitive Scale

9.14 Ayasdi

9.15 Appier

9.16 OpenText

9.17 Nuance Communication

9.18 Digital Reasoning Systems

9.19 AIBrain

9.20 Palantir Technologies

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Market Ecosystem

10.5 Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Key Findings in This Report

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.1.2 Data Source

12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.1.2.2 Primary Sources

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

