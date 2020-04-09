Global Electric Power Equipment Market 2020: Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts 2025
In 2018, the global Electric Power Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electric Power Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Power Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GE
Toshiba
Samsung
Panasonic
Sumitomo
Whirlpool
Schneider
ABB
Sumitube
Porter-Cable
Techtronic Industries
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Power/Power Supply/Power Control Equipment
Electrical Appliances Product
Lighting Equipment
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Power Generation
Transmission and Control Manufacturing
Household Appliances Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electric Power Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electric Power Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Power Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electric Power Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Power/Power Supply/Power Control Equipment
1.4.3 Electrical Appliances Product
1.4.4 Lighting Equipment
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electric Power Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Power Generation
1.5.3 Transmission and Control Manufacturing
1.5.4 Household Appliances Manufacturing
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electric Power Equipment Market Size
2.2 Electric Power Equipment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Electric Power Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electric Power Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Electric Power Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Electric Power Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Electric Power Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electric Power Equipment Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Power Equipment Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Electric Power Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Electric Power Equipment Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Electric Power Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Electric Power Equipment Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Electric Power Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Electric Power Equipment Key Players in China
7.3 China Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Type
7.4 China Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Electric Power Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Electric Power Equipment Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Electric Power Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Electric Power Equipment Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Electric Power Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Electric Power Equipment Key Players in India
10.3 India Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Type
10.4 India Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Electric Power Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Electric Power Equipment Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Electric Power Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 GE
12.1.1 GE Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electric Power Equipment Introduction
12.1.4 GE Revenue in Electric Power Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 GE Recent Development
12.2 Toshiba
12.2.1 Toshiba Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electric Power Equipment Introduction
12.2.4 Toshiba Revenue in Electric Power Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.3 Samsung
12.3.1 Samsung Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electric Power Equipment Introduction
12.3.4 Samsung Revenue in Electric Power Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.4 Panasonic
12.4.1 Panasonic Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electric Power Equipment Introduction
12.4.4 Panasonic Revenue in Electric Power Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.5 Sumitomo
12.5.1 Sumitomo Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electric Power Equipment Introduction
12.5.4 Sumitomo Revenue in Electric Power Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sumitomo Recent Development
12.6 Whirlpool
12.6.1 Whirlpool Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electric Power Equipment Introduction
12.6.4 Whirlpool Revenue in Electric Power Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Whirlpool Recent Development
12.7 Schneider
12.7.1 Schneider Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electric Power Equipment Introduction
12.7.4 Schneider Revenue in Electric Power Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Schneider Recent Development
12.8 ABB
12.8.1 ABB Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electric Power Equipment Introduction
12.8.4 ABB Revenue in Electric Power Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ABB Recent Development
12.9 Sumitube
12.9.1 Sumitube Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electric Power Equipment Introduction
12.9.4 Sumitube Revenue in Electric Power Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Sumitube Recent Development
12.10 Porter-Cable
12.10.1 Porter-Cable Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Electric Power Equipment Introduction
12.10.4 Porter-Cable Revenue in Electric Power Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Porter-Cable Recent Development
12.11 Techtronic Industries
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
