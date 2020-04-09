Global Email Applications Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
Email applications offer a framework for electronic messaging and the core integrated functionalities can include message management, composition, and reception functions, shared folders/databases, and group calendaring & scheduling. Email applications are based on shared directory messaging platforms, which offer few functionalities including directory integration, message encryption, access protocol, and authentication and custom domains.
The public cloud sub-segment was valued USD 1,352.5 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Email Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Email Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
IBM
Micro Focus
NEC
Hitachi
Myriad
Proofpoint
Oracle
Unisys
Dell
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
On Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Personal
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Email Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Email Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Email Applications are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Email Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Public Cloud
1.4.3 On Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Email Applications Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Personal
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Email Applications Market Size
2.2 Email Applications Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Email Applications Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Email Applications Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Email Applications Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Email Applications Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Email Applications Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Email Applications Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Email Applications Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Email Applications Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Email Applications Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Email Applications Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Email Applications Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Email Applications Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Email Applications Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Email Applications Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Email Applications Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Email Applications Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Email Applications Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Email Applications Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Email Applications Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Email Applications Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Email Applications Key Players in China
7.3 China Email Applications Market Size by Type
7.4 China Email Applications Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Email Applications Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Email Applications Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Email Applications Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Email Applications Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Email Applications Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Email Applications Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Email Applications Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Email Applications Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Email Applications Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Email Applications Key Players in India
10.3 India Email Applications Market Size by Type
10.4 India Email Applications Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Email Applications Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Email Applications Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Email Applications Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Email Applications Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Email Applications Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Email Applications Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Email Applications Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Email Applications Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Email Applications Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Email Applications Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Micro Focus
12.4.1 Micro Focus Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Email Applications Introduction
12.4.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Email Applications Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
12.5 NEC
12.5.1 NEC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Email Applications Introduction
12.5.4 NEC Revenue in Email Applications Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 NEC Recent Development
12.6 Hitachi
12.6.1 Hitachi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Email Applications Introduction
12.6.4 Hitachi Revenue in Email Applications Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.7 Myriad
12.7.1 Myriad Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Email Applications Introduction
12.7.4 Myriad Revenue in Email Applications Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Myriad Recent Development
12.8 Proofpoint
12.8.1 Proofpoint Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Email Applications Introduction
12.8.4 Proofpoint Revenue in Email Applications Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Proofpoint Recent Development
12.9 Oracle
12.9.1 Oracle Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Email Applications Introduction
12.9.4 Oracle Revenue in Email Applications Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.10 Unisys
12.10.1 Unisys Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Email Applications Introduction
12.10.4 Unisys Revenue in Email Applications Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Unisys Recent Development
12.11 Dell
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
