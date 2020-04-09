Global FinTech Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
In 2018, the global FinTech market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Ant Financial
Adyen
Qudian
Xero
Sofi
Lufax
Avant
ZhongAn
Klarna
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
API
AI
Blockchain
Distributed Computing
Cryptography
Market segment by Application, split into
Financing
Asset Management
Payments
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global FinTech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the FinTech development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FinTech are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global FinTech Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 API
1.4.3 AI
1.4.4 Blockchain
1.4.5 Distributed Computing
1.4.6 Cryptography
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global FinTech Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Financing
1.5.3 Asset Management
1.5.4 Payments
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 FinTech Market Size
2.2 FinTech Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 FinTech Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 FinTech Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 FinTech Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global FinTech Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global FinTech Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global FinTech Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 FinTech Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players FinTech Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into FinTech Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global FinTech Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global FinTech Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States FinTech Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 FinTech Key Players in United States
5.3 United States FinTech Market Size by Type
5.4 United States FinTech Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe FinTech Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 FinTech Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe FinTech Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe FinTech Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China FinTech Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 FinTech Key Players in China
7.3 China FinTech Market Size by Type
7.4 China FinTech Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan FinTech Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 FinTech Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan FinTech Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan FinTech Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia FinTech Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 FinTech Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia FinTech Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia FinTech Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India FinTech Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 FinTech Key Players in India
10.3 India FinTech Market Size by Type
10.4 India FinTech Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America FinTech Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 FinTech Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America FinTech Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America FinTech Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Ant Financial
12.1.1 Ant Financial Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 FinTech Introduction
12.1.4 Ant Financial Revenue in FinTech Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Ant Financial Recent Development
12.2 Adyen
12.2.1 Adyen Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 FinTech Introduction
12.2.4 Adyen Revenue in FinTech Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Adyen Recent Development
12.3 Qudian
12.3.1 Qudian Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 FinTech Introduction
12.3.4 Qudian Revenue in FinTech Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Qudian Recent Development
12.4 Xero
12.4.1 Xero Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 FinTech Introduction
12.4.4 Xero Revenue in FinTech Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Xero Recent Development
12.5 Sofi
12.5.1 Sofi Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 FinTech Introduction
12.5.4 Sofi Revenue in FinTech Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sofi Recent Development
12.6 Lufax
12.6.1 Lufax Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 FinTech Introduction
12.6.4 Lufax Revenue in FinTech Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Lufax Recent Development
12.7 Avant
12.7.1 Avant Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 FinTech Introduction
12.7.4 Avant Revenue in FinTech Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Avant Recent Development
12.8 ZhongAn
12.8.1 ZhongAn Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 FinTech Introduction
12.8.4 ZhongAn Revenue in FinTech Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ZhongAn Recent Development
12.9 Klarna
12.9.1 Klarna Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 FinTech Introduction
12.9.4 Klarna Revenue in FinTech Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Klarna Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
