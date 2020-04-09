Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
Live stream services encompass a wide variety of topics, from social media to video games. Apps such as Facebook Live, Periscope, and 17 include the streaming of scheduled promotions and celebrity events as well as streaming between users, as in videotelephony. Sites such as Twitch.tv have become popular outlets for watching people play video games, such as in eSports, Let’s Play-style gaming, or speedrunning.
In 2018, the global Live Streaming Video Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Live Streaming Video Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Streaming Video Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Twitch
YouTube
Periscope
Younow
IRIS (Bambuser)
USTREAM
Dacast
Livestream
Brightcove
Douyu
Huya
Tencent
Netflix
DaCast
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SaaS Model
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Media & Entertainment Industry
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Live Streaming Video Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Live Streaming Video Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Live Streaming Video Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 SaaS Model
1.4.3 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Media & Entertainment Industry
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size
2.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Live Streaming Video Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Live Streaming Video Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Key Players in China
7.3 China Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type
7.4 China Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Key Players in India
10.3 India Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type
10.4 India Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Twitch
12.1.1 Twitch Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction
12.1.4 Twitch Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Twitch Recent Development
12.2 YouTube
12.2.1 YouTube Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction
12.2.4 YouTube Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 YouTube Recent Development
12.3 Facebook
12.3.1 Facebook Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction
12.3.4 Facebook Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.4 Periscope
12.4.1 Periscope Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction
12.4.4 Periscope Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Periscope Recent Development
12.5 Younow
12.5.1 Younow Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Younow Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Younow Recent Development
12.6 IRIS (Bambuser)
12.6.1 IRIS (Bambuser) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction
12.6.4 IRIS (Bambuser) Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 IRIS (Bambuser) Recent Development
12.7 USTREAM
12.7.1 USTREAM Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction
12.7.4 USTREAM Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 USTREAM Recent Development
12.8 Dacast
12.8.1 Dacast Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction
12.8.4 Dacast Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Dacast Recent Development
12.9 Livestream
12.9.1 Livestream Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction
12.9.4 Livestream Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Livestream Recent Development
12.10 Brightcove
12.10.1 Brightcove Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Live Streaming Video Platform Introduction
12.10.4 Brightcove Revenue in Live Streaming Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Brightcove Recent Development
12.11 Douyu
12.12 Huya
12.13 Tencent
12.14 Netflix
12.15 DaCast
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
