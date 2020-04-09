Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Video Management Software (VMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Management Software (VMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Management Software (VMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Axxonsoft
Milestone Systems
On-Net Surveillance Systems
Exacq Technologies
3VR
Verint Systems
Genetec
March
Wavestore
Einfochips
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Analog-based VMS
IP-based VMS
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Healthcare and life sciences
Manufacturing and automotive
Transportation and logistics
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Management Software (VMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Management Software (VMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Management Software (VMS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Analog-based VMS
1.4.3 IP-based VMS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Healthcare and life sciences
1.5.4 Manufacturing and automotive
1.5.5 Transportation and logistics
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size
2.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Management Software (VMS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Management Software (VMS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Axxonsoft
12.1.1 Axxonsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.1.4 Axxonsoft Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Axxonsoft Recent Development
12.2 Milestone Systems
12.2.1 Milestone Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.2.4 Milestone Systems Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Milestone Systems Recent Development
12.3 On-Net Surveillance Systems
12.3.1 On-Net Surveillance Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.3.4 On-Net Surveillance Systems Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 On-Net Surveillance Systems Recent Development
12.4 Exacq Technologies
12.4.1 Exacq Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.4.4 Exacq Technologies Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Exacq Technologies Recent Development
12.5 3VR
12.5.1 3VR Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.5.4 3VR Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 3VR Recent Development
12.6 Verint Systems
12.6.1 Verint Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.6.4 Verint Systems Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Verint Systems Recent Development
12.7 Genetec
12.7.1 Genetec Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.7.4 Genetec Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Genetec Recent Development
12.8 March
12.8.1 March Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.8.4 March Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 March Recent Development
12.9 Wavestore
12.9.1 Wavestore Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.9.4 Wavestore Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Wavestore Recent Development
12.10 Einfochips
12.10.1 Einfochips Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.10.4 Einfochips Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Einfochips Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
