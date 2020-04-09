Global Video Streaming Software Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
In 2018, the global Video Streaming Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Streaming Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Streaming Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Brightcove
Haivision
IBM
Kaltura
Ooyala
Panopto
Polycom
Vbrick
Wowza Media Systems
Qumu
Sonic Foundry
Kollective Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Broadcasters, Operators, and Media
BFSI
Education
Healthcare
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Streaming Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Streaming Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Streaming Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Streaming Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Broadcasters, Operators, and Media
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Streaming Software Market Size
2.2 Video Streaming Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Streaming Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Video Streaming Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Streaming Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Streaming Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Streaming Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Streaming Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Video Streaming Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Streaming Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Streaming Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Video Streaming Software Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Video Streaming Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Video Streaming Software Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Video Streaming Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Video Streaming Software Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Video Streaming Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Video Streaming Software Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Video Streaming Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Video Streaming Software Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Video Streaming Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Video Streaming Software Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Video Streaming Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Video Streaming Software Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Video Streaming Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Brightcove
12.1.1 Brightcove Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Streaming Software Introduction
12.1.4 Brightcove Revenue in Video Streaming Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Brightcove Recent Development
12.2 Haivision
12.2.1 Haivision Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Streaming Software Introduction
12.2.4 Haivision Revenue in Video Streaming Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Haivision Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Streaming Software Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Video Streaming Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Kaltura
12.4.1 Kaltura Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Streaming Software Introduction
12.4.4 Kaltura Revenue in Video Streaming Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Kaltura Recent Development
12.5 Ooyala
12.5.1 Ooyala Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Streaming Software Introduction
12.5.4 Ooyala Revenue in Video Streaming Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Ooyala Recent Development
12.6 Panopto
12.6.1 Panopto Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Streaming Software Introduction
12.6.4 Panopto Revenue in Video Streaming Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Panopto Recent Development
12.7 Polycom
12.7.1 Polycom Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Streaming Software Introduction
12.7.4 Polycom Revenue in Video Streaming Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Polycom Recent Development
12.8 Vbrick
12.8.1 Vbrick Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Streaming Software Introduction
12.8.4 Vbrick Revenue in Video Streaming Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Vbrick Recent Development
12.9 Wowza Media Systems
12.9.1 Wowza Media Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Streaming Software Introduction
12.9.4 Wowza Media Systems Revenue in Video Streaming Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Wowza Media Systems Recent Development
12.10 Qumu
12.10.1 Qumu Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Streaming Software Introduction
12.10.4 Qumu Revenue in Video Streaming Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Qumu Recent Development
12.11 Sonic Foundry
12.12 Kollective Technology
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
