Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
Revenue cycle management is the process used by healthcare systems in the United States to track the revenue from patients, from their initial appointment or encounter with the healthcare system to their final payment of balance. The cycle can be defined as, “all administrative and clinical functions that contribute to the capture, management, and collection of patient service revenue.”
During the forecast period, billing & payment management applications of healthcare revenue cycle management software are poised to reflect impressive growth by registering a CAGR of 8.2%.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cerner
McKesson
Quest Diagnostics
athenahealth
Epic
EMC
CareCloud
Greenway
Allscripts
Qsi
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Long Term Care Centres
Rehibilitation Centres
Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Long Term Care Centres
1.5.4 Rehibilitation Centres
1.5.5 Clinics
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cerner
12.1.1 Cerner Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Cerner Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cerner Recent Development
12.2 McKesson
12.2.1 McKesson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 McKesson Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 McKesson Recent Development
12.3 Quest Diagnostics
12.3.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development
12.4 athenahealth
12.4.1 athenahealth Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 athenahealth Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 athenahealth Recent Development
12.5 Epic
12.5.1 Epic Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Epic Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Epic Recent Development
12.6 EMC
12.6.1 EMC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 EMC Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 EMC Recent Development
12.7 CareCloud
12.7.1 CareCloud Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 CareCloud Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 CareCloud Recent Development
12.8 Greenway
12.8.1 Greenway Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Greenway Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Greenway Recent Development
12.9 Allscripts
12.9.1 Allscripts Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Allscripts Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Allscripts Recent Development
12.10 Qsi
12.10.1 Qsi Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Qsi Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Qsi Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
