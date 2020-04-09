Hybrid Cloud Market 2020 Industry Technology, Top Players Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., VMware, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Rackspace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Etc.

The Global Hybrid Cloud Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Market is growing by increased awareness regarding the high efficiency achieved in business processes through hybrid cloud.

Rising demand for Hybrid cloud flexibility, scalability, multi-cloud space and provides security assurance to organizations could lead to a growth of market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by rising popularity of big data management tools across organizations. Rising prominence of enormous information administration devices crosswise over associations is fueling the market

High costs of installation as compared to the installation of a single cloud network may hinder the adoption of market. Whereas growing need for more computational power is affecting positively to the market in projected year.

BFSI segment will drive the Hybrid Cloud market in 2017 and have significant growth in the forecasted period, owing to increased adoption of hybrid cloud in the BFSI sector, as it helps banks manage costs with great flexibility and enables them to quickly provide resources across the entire enterprise.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., VMware, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, Google LLC and Others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published End-users, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer

* Component Supplier

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institute

