Interventional Radiology Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share by 2027|Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Medtronic, Agfa-Gevaert Group

The major players covered in the interventional radiology market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, ESAOTE SPA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Medtronic, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook, Analogic Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Guerbet was completely acquired accurate medical therapeutics. By this acquisition, company enhances their presence.

In 2015, Boston Scientific acquired CeloNova Biosciences. By this acquisition, company enhanced product portfolio in interventional radiology business.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing interventional radiology application.

Rising prevalence of cancer.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Technology advancement in interventional radiology devices.

Less reimbursement scenario hinders the growth.

Risk of high radiation exposure to limit the use of CT scanners.

Shortage of helium which is the major challenge for MRI manufacturer and healthcare facilities.

Market Segmentation: Global Interventional Radiology Market

The global Interventional radiology market is segmented based on product, procedure, application and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into MRI systems, ultrasound imaging systems, CT scanners, angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, biopsy devices, other devices.

Based on procedure, the market is segmented into angiography, angioplasty, biopsy devices, embolization, thrombolysis, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, other procedures.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, urology & nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, other applications.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

