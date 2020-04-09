Power Cords and Extension Cords Market, Segment By Top Manufacturers, Marketing Channel, Global Regions And Forecast Research 2020-2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Power Cords & Extension Cords market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10250 million by 2025, from $ 6879.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Cords & Extension Cords business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Cords & Extension Cords market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Volex
CHING CHENG
Longwell
Electri-Cord
HL TECHNOLOGY
I-SHENG
Hongchang Electronics
Feller
Americord
Quail Electronics
Coleman Cable
StayOnline
HUASHENG ELECTRICAL
Prime Wire & Cable
CEP
Queenpuo
MEGA
Yunhuan Electronics
AURICH
Yung Li
This study considers the Power Cords & Extension Cords value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
PVC and Rubber
Halogen-free
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household Appliances
Computers and Consumer Electronics
Medical Devices
Other Industrial Products
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Power Cords & Extension Cords consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Power Cords & Extension Cords market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Power Cords & Extension Cords manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Power Cords & Extension Cords with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Power Cords & Extension Cords submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Segment by Type
2.2.1 PVC and Rubber
2.2.2 Halogen-free
2.3 Power Cords & Extension Cords Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Power Cords & Extension Cords Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household Appliances
2.4.2 Computers and Consumer Electronics
2.4.3 Medical Devices
2.4.4 Other Industrial Products
2.5 Power Cords & Extension Cords Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords by Company<br< br=””>
Continued….
