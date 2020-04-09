Propylene Glycol Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Indepth Study of this Propylene Glycol Market

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Propylene Glycol .

As per the research, the Propylene Glycol market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Important Queries addressed at the report:

Which Company is predicted to control the market in terms of market share? How have evolving administration and regulatory policies affected the increase of this Propylene Glycol ? Which Application of the Propylene Glycol is forecast to create the revenue? At present, Which would be the observable trends in the market that is Propylene Glycol s? How Are market players adjusting into the prices of raw materials that are essential?

Crucial Data included in the Propylene Glycol market report:

The Political and economic prognosis in different regions as well as the influence on the Propylene Glycol economy

Development Prospect of market players at the developing markets

Current And future prospects of various sections of the Propylene Glycol economy

Y-o-Y Growth projection of those different regional markets

Impact Of those many regulatory policies on the Propylene Glycol market in various regions

Market Segments Covered from the Propylene Glycol Market

The growth capacity Promote value of each of sub-segments and those segments is included in the report.

competitive landscape analysis of the propylene glycol market

Enhanced Production Capacity of U.S Gives It Leverage

The production of specialty chemicals will receive gains from end-use applications such as oilfield chemicals, coatings, electronic chemicals, adhesives, flavors, cosmetic chemicals, and fragrances. The surge in the demand for specialty chemicals will also remain sustained, on account of the growth in industrial and construction activities in the future. Therefore, the U.S. remains a key country for the growth of leading manufacturers in the chemical industry, and it further benefits from the increasing production of bio-based propylene glycol in the country.

Demand and supply exchange within the global propylene glycol market is generally balanced for some raw materials except for bio-based, which requires more production capacity by 2020. The global propylene glycol market is moderately consolidated with a few chemical industry giants capturing a large part of the market share. Dow Chemical Company and LyondellBasell Industries are the two major players within the global propylene glycol market accounting for over 40% of the market share. Other prominent producers include Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany) and Global BioChem (China). Some of the notable developments in the global propylene glycol industry are-

In 2018, LyondellBasell inaugurated, which according to them, is the largest production section for propylene subsidiaries in Houston. The new plant is said to produce 470,000 metric tons of propylene materials annually.

In 2019, South Korean SKC Cooperative and Kuwait’s Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) have signed an agreement for the sale of 50% stake in SKC’s chemical business. This joint venture is aimed to achieve a production target of one million tons of propylene glycol and propylene oxide. Large scale production, expansion and timely acquisitions will continue to be the winning business imperatives for manufacturers in the propylene glycol market.

