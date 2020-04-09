Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years|Wacker Chemie, Synthomer, BASF, Celanese, Dow, Arkema Group, ARLANXEO, Asahi Kasei

The Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market is expected to reach USD 35.12 billion by 2025, from USD 26.53 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market document is a significant solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. This market research report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. Synthetic Latex Polymers Market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Synthetic Latex Polymers Market analysis report also analyzes the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Market Definition: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market

Synthetic latex polymers are available in different types, including styrene acrylic, styrene butadiene, acrylic, vinyl acetate copolymer, polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate ethylene and others. Synthetic latex polymers are used in various application including paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, nonwovens, carpets and paper & paperboard. According to American Coating Association, U.S. exported USD 2.3 billion of paint and coatings products in 2014, the highest level in a decade. Furthermore, the third largest export market for U.S. paint and coatings products was China at USD 90 million in 2014 and Japan and U. K. rounded out the top five leading export markets for U.S. paint and coatings products in 2014, at USD 41 million and USD 39 million, respectively

Segmentation: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market

The global synthetic latex polymers market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global synthetic latex polymers market is segmented into styrene acrylic, styrene butadiene, acrylic, vinyl acetate copolymer, polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate ethylene and others.

On the basis of application, the global synthetic latex polymers market is classified into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, nonwovens, carpets, paper & paperboard and others.

Based on geography, the global synthetic latex polymers market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Some of the major players operating in the global synthetic latex polymers market are – Wacker Chemie, Synthomer, BASF, Celanese, Dow, Arkema Group, ARLANXEO, Asahi Kasei, OMNOVA Solutions, Trinseo, Apcotex, Bangkok Synthetics, Goodyear Chemical, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products, Kumho Petrochemical, LG Chem, Lion Elastomers, Lubrizol, Shanghai Baolijia, Shanxi Sanwei, Sibur, Sumitomo Chemical, The Synthetic Latex Company, Versalis, Zeon among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraint:

High demand for synthetic latex polymers for paints and coatings

Replacement of solvent-based adhesives

Increasing construction and electronics sector in developing countries

Diminishing demand for carpets and paper & paper products

Fluctuation in crude oil prices

