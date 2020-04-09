Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Video Surveillance as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2456068
This report focuses on the global Video Surveillance as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Surveillance as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Axis Communications
Brivo
Cameramanager
Genetec
Honeywell Security Group
ADT Security Services
Cloudastructure
Duranc
Ivideon
Neovsp
Nest Labs
Pacific Controls
Smartvue
Camcloud
Cameraftp
Eagle Eye Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hosted
Managed
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Infrastructure
Residential
Military and Defense
Institutional
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Surveillance as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Surveillance as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Surveillance as a Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-VIDEO-SURVEILLANCE-AS-A-SERVICE-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hosted
1.4.3 Managed
1.4.4 Hybrid
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Infrastructure
1.5.4 Residential
1.5.5 Military and Defense
1.5.6 Institutional
1.5.7 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size
2.2 Video Surveillance as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Video Surveillance as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Surveillance as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Surveillance as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Video Surveillance as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Surveillance as a Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Surveillance as a Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Video Surveillance as a Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Video Surveillance as a Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Video Surveillance as a Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Video Surveillance as a Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Video Surveillance as a Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Video Surveillance as a Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Video Surveillance as a Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Axis Communications
12.1.1 Axis Communications Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Surveillance as a Service Introduction
12.1.4 Axis Communications Revenue in Video Surveillance as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Axis Communications Recent Development
12.2 Brivo
12.2.1 Brivo Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Surveillance as a Service Introduction
12.2.4 Brivo Revenue in Video Surveillance as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Brivo Recent Development
12.3 Cameramanager
12.3.1 Cameramanager Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Surveillance as a Service Introduction
12.3.4 Cameramanager Revenue in Video Surveillance as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cameramanager Recent Development
12.4 Genetec
12.4.1 Genetec Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Surveillance as a Service Introduction
12.4.4 Genetec Revenue in Video Surveillance as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Genetec Recent Development
12.5 Honeywell Security Group
12.5.1 Honeywell Security Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Surveillance as a Service Introduction
12.5.4 Honeywell Security Group Revenue in Video Surveillance as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Honeywell Security Group Recent Development
12.6 ADT Security Services
12.6.1 ADT Security Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Surveillance as a Service Introduction
12.6.4 ADT Security Services Revenue in Video Surveillance as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ADT Security Services Recent Development
12.7 Cloudastructure
12.7.1 Cloudastructure Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Surveillance as a Service Introduction
12.7.4 Cloudastructure Revenue in Video Surveillance as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cloudastructure Recent Development
12.8 Duranc
12.8.1 Duranc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Surveillance as a Service Introduction
12.8.4 Duranc Revenue in Video Surveillance as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Duranc Recent Development
12.9 Ivideon
12.9.1 Ivideon Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Surveillance as a Service Introduction
12.9.4 Ivideon Revenue in Video Surveillance as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Ivideon Recent Development
12.10 Neovsp
12.10.1 Neovsp Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Surveillance as a Service Introduction
12.10.4 Neovsp Revenue in Video Surveillance as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Neovsp Recent Development
12.11 Nest Labs
12.12 Pacific Controls
12.13 Smartvue
12.14 Camcloud
12.15 Cameraftp
12.16 Eagle Eye Networks
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2456068
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
- Distillery Inspection Service Market 2020 Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Driving Factors, Type, Application, Industry Marketing Channel, Regional Overview and Forecast 2015-2027 - April 9, 2020
- Online Sports Gambling Market 2020 Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Driving Factors, Type, Application, Industry Marketing Channel, Regional Overview and Forecast 2015-2027 - April 9, 2020
- Aquaculture Market 2025: Industry Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast - April 9, 2020