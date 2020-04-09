Video Surveillance Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025
In 2018, the global Video Surveillance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hikvision
Dahua
Axis Communications
Bosch Security Systems
Flir
Avigilon
Hanwha Techwin
Honeywell Security Group
Infinova
Pelco
Bcdvideo
CP Plus
Nice Systems
Panasonic System Networks
Tiandy Technologies
Uniview
Vivotek
Zicom
Eagle Eye Networks
Prism
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Video Surveillance-as-a-Service
Installation and Maintenance Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Infrastructure
Military and Defense
Residential
Public Facility
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Surveillance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Video Surveillance-as-a-Service
1.4.5 Installation and Maintenance Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Surveillance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Infrastructure
1.5.4 Military and Defense
1.5.5 Residential
1.5.6 Public Facility
1.5.7 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Surveillance Market Size
2.2 Video Surveillance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Surveillance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Video Surveillance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Surveillance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Surveillance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Surveillance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Video Surveillance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Surveillance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Surveillance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Video Surveillance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Video Surveillance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Video Surveillance Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Video Surveillance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Video Surveillance Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Video Surveillance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Video Surveillance Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Video Surveillance Key Players in China
7.3 China Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Video Surveillance Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Video Surveillance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Video Surveillance Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Video Surveillance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Video Surveillance Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Video Surveillance Key Players in India
10.3 India Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Video Surveillance Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Video Surveillance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Hikvision
12.1.1 Hikvision Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Surveillance Introduction
12.1.4 Hikvision Revenue in Video Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Hikvision Recent Development
12.2 Dahua
12.2.1 Dahua Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Surveillance Introduction
12.2.4 Dahua Revenue in Video Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dahua Recent Development
12.3 Axis Communications
12.3.1 Axis Communications Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Surveillance Introduction
12.3.4 Axis Communications Revenue in Video Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Axis Communications Recent Development
12.4 Bosch Security Systems
12.4.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Surveillance Introduction
12.4.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Video Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development
12.5 Flir
12.5.1 Flir Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Surveillance Introduction
12.5.4 Flir Revenue in Video Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Flir Recent Development
12.6 Avigilon
12.6.1 Avigilon Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Surveillance Introduction
12.6.4 Avigilon Revenue in Video Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Avigilon Recent Development
12.7 Hanwha Techwin
12.7.1 Hanwha Techwin Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Surveillance Introduction
12.7.4 Hanwha Techwin Revenue in Video Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Hanwha Techwin Recent Development
12.8 Honeywell Security Group
12.8.1 Honeywell Security Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Surveillance Introduction
12.8.4 Honeywell Security Group Revenue in Video Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Honeywell Security Group Recent Development
12.9 Infinova
12.9.1 Infinova Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Surveillance Introduction
12.9.4 Infinova Revenue in Video Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Infinova Recent Development
12.10 Pelco
12.10.1 Pelco Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Surveillance Introduction
12.10.4 Pelco Revenue in Video Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Pelco Recent Development
12.11 Bcdvideo
12.12 CP Plus
12.13 Nice Systems
12.14 Panasonic System Networks
12.15 Tiandy Technologies
12.16 Uniview
12.17 Vivotek
12.18 Zicom
12.19 Eagle Eye Networks
12.20 Prism
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
