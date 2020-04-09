Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Market 2019-2027 With Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry

To improve the power efficiency and to extend the battery life in electronic and electrical gadgets such as desktop computers, portable media players, notebooks, flat panel displays, smartphones, wide bandgap semiconductors are used. Thus, increasing demand for the above-mentioned electronics is fueling the demand for wide bandgap semiconductors, thereby increasing the growth of the wide bandgap semiconductor market during the forecast period. To generate the ultraviolet LEDs with wavelengths from the range of 200-250 nm and to make blue LEDs and lasers wide bandgap semiconductors are used. Thus, increasing demand for LED lights is propelling the growth of the wide bandgap semiconductors. However, the high manufacturing cost of a wide bandgap semiconductor is the main challenge hampering the growth of the wide bandgap semiconductors market during the forecast period.

The global wide band gap semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of material, application, end-use industry. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Diamond, and Others. Based on application the wide band gap semiconductor market is segmented into PV inverter, railway traction, wind turbines, power supplies, motor drives, UPS, hybrid/electric vehicle, and others. Based on end-use industry the wide band gap semiconductor market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, it and consumer, energy and utility, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the wide band gap semiconductor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from wide band gap semiconductor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wide band gap semiconductor market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wide band gap semiconductor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wide band gap semiconductor market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Avago Technologies (Braodcom)

Cree Inc.,

GeneSiC Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Panasonic Corporation

ROHM Semiconductor

Semelab / TT electronics

STMicroelectronics

TriQuint Semiconductor

The report analyzes factors affecting wide band gap semiconductor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the wide band gap semiconductor market in these regions.

