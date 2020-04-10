Antifungal Drugs Market Business Research Details among the Top Manufacturers 2025

The market for Antifungal Drugs is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising incidences for the fungal infection of the skin, nails and hair, increasing incidences of cancers, HIV, and hospital-acquired infections and favorable government initiatives to combat the antifungal diseases are likely to drive the growth of the Antifungal Drugs market. However, lack of awareness regarding the fungal infections may restrict the growth of Antifungal Drugs market.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Antifungal Drugs Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Infection Type, Drug Type, Therapeutic Indication, Dosage Form and Geography. The global Antifungal Drugs market is expected to reach US$ 13,524.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,182.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Antifungal Drugs market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Get sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003745/

The key players influencing the market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Merck And Co., Inc.

Scynexis Inc.

Novartis International AG

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Glenmark Pharmaceutical

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

The report segments the global Antifungal Drugs market as follows:

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Infection Type

Superficial Fungal Infection

Systemic Fungal Infection

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Drug Type

Echinocandins

Azoles

Polyenes

Allylamines

Others

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Therapeutic Indication

Aspergillosis

Dermatophytosis

Candidiasis

Others

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Dosage Form

Drugs

Ointment

Powder

Others

Increasing Incidence of Cancers, HIV, and Hospital-Acquired Infections

The incidence of fungal infections due to numerous diseases has increased over the last few decades. Furthermore, bloodstream infection incidence is bimodal, with adult people and premature babies having the maximum risk. Cancer treatment using chemotherapy and radiation causes various changes in the body as they destruct cancer cells. Among the significant difference, one is that this treatment weakens the immune system that increases the chances of getting a fungal infection.

Many fungal infections are called opportunistic infections, as they generally affect people with weak immune systems. As HIV weakens the immune system, it is more prone to have some types of fungal infections, like coccidioidomycosis, histoplasmosis, cryptococcosis, and pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP).

According to data published by J. Fungi 2017, approximately 3,000,000 cases of chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, around 223,100 cases of cryptococcal meningitis among HIV/AIDs patients. And nearly 700,000 cases of invasive candidiasis, about 250,000 cases of invasive aspergillosis, approximately 100,000 cases of disseminated histoplasmosis, more than 10,000,000 cases of fungal asthma, and around 1,000,000 cases of fungal keratitis occur per annum.

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Developing Regions

The developing nations are incredibly diverse, and the diseases and health care problems they face are somewhat variable. Thus, the solutions are different and must be made to fit local circumstances. Emerging nations represent an excellent opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry. The emerging markets are expected to be the crucial factor for offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the market players to expand their business and geographic reach.

The treatment for the fungal infections become more straightforward due to the help of the advancement in the technologies. Also, the healthcare expenditure has created lots of opportunities for the developing nations to provide better and more services and facilities to their people. Regions like Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are investing more in the healthcare sectors.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), between 2015 and 2020, the pharma sales growth predictions scored higher in developing countries as compared in developed countries, with BRIC-MT (Mexico and Turkey) countries positioning first with a 9.3% growth in sales.

Several factors contribute to the fast growth of pharma emerging markets. The first factor is the patent cliff touching several registered drugs used in the market for several years. Next is the inclination towards the use of generic drugs in established and emerging countries, and the growing availability of biosimilar drugs. The next factor is the change in disease patterns in developing countries. Finally, the difference between manufacturing costs and charges for pharma growth.

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global Antifungal Drugs industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the Antifungal Drugs. For instance, in November, 2017, Merck & Co., Inc. declared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved PREVYMIS (letermovir) to be uses as once-daily tablets for oral use and injection for intravenous infusion. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003745/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]