Asia Pacific Dental Surgery Instruments Market Types, Applications of Manufacturers Forecast to 2027

Dental Surgery Instruments market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 1,063.32 Mn in the year 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,740.49 Mn by 2027 growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% for the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases. On the other hand, less access of dental care in rural areas of developing countries is restraining the growth of the market is likely to harm the market growth in the coming years.

The dental cosmetic industry has gained substantial traction and fame over a period. The field aims at improving the appearance of gums, teeth, and different types of teeth bites. Cosmetic surgeries in dentistry also involve smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures has thus fueled the need for dental implants and accessories. Dental implants are usually associated with dental treatments in senior citizens; however, a growing number of younger people are now opting for dental implantation procedures instead of dental bridges. Apart from their functionality, dental implants also go well with the trend of natural-looking teeth and can last as long as the regular teeth.

Dental surgery instruments market is creating various opportunities. In recent years, dental treatment has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism. This trending treatment where in patients travel outside of their local healthcare system for a substantially lower cost healthcare services. The surgery typically takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expenses.

The secondary sources used for validations and data mining in the APAC dental surgery instruments market includes Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Community Dental Health Services (CDS), World Health Organization (WHO), are among the others.

APAC Dental Surgery Instruments – By Therapeutic Area

Restorative Dentistry

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Other Therapeutic Areas

APAC Dental Surgery Instruments – By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

