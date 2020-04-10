Brain Mapping Instruments Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global brain mapping instruments marketsize was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 5.8%. Rising adoption of new technologies, increasing health concerns and increasing prevalence of neurological diseases are driving the market growth.

Researchers uses variety of brain mapping instruments to study the brain such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), which is the most prominent neuroimaging technology to track critical functioning of the brain. It tracks changes in the blood flow and oxygen levels to track brain activity. Another instrument is Electroencephalography (EEG) which records electrical waves of the brain to detect the abnormal activities such as sleep disorder and seizures. The usage of these instruments helps surgeons in diagnosing and to take follow up for the treatment of brain diseases and thus, increasing usage of these devices is driving the market growth.

Adoption of latest technologies is primarily driving the market growth. It includes Echo Planner Imaging (EPI) which is regarded as faster MRI technique that can acquire MR image in only a fraction of second. The use of EPI has resulted in technical advancement regarding clinical diagnoses such as evaluation of stroke and other brain disorders. EPI offers benefits such as it can be performed by using single or multiple shots or pulse leading to the increasing demand for EPI, thus, contributing to the markets growth.

Increasing number of patients suffering from neurological diseases is contributing towards the brain mapping instruments market growth. One of the most common neurodegenerative diseases is Alzheimers Disease (AD) which is caused by abnormal function connectivity among the nodes of interconnected brain regions. Brain diseases include stroke, infections, trauma and seizures. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, AD is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the most common cause of dementia among geriatric population. Thus, increasing neurological diseases as well as improved infrastructure, rising health concerns among different parts of the world is driving the market growth.

Product

Type Insights of Brain Mapping Instruments Market

Computed Axial Tomography (CAT) dominated the market owing to its usage in X-ray procedures. CAT scans are basically performed to define the internal structure of human body so that doctors can treat the patients accurately. It helps doctors to visualize small nodules and tumors which a normal X-ray cannot depict. It also generates 3D images of the internal organs of the body. Thus, its special characteristics such as painless procedures, makes the machine reliable for the patient which further leads to drive the market growth.

Electroencephalography (EEG) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its features such as detecting brain disorder such as epilepsy and seizures, through diagnosing imaging technique. Its a diagnosing procedure that helps in determining changes in electrical activity of the brain. Thus, due to its faster application procedure in detecting various brain disorders, it is driving the markets growth.

Regional Insights of Brain Mapping Instruments Market

North America dominated the market owing to increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, rising adoption of technological advancements, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases such as Alzheimers Disease (AD) is driving the market growth. According to the Michigan Alzheimers Disease Core Center, deaths from AD has been increased by 123%, between 2000 to 2015. AD is the most common cause of dementia among geriatric population which causes loss of cognitive functioning such as reasoning, thinking and remembering. It ranges from the mildest to the most severe stage due to which the patient gets completely dependent on others. Thus, increasing neurological diseases are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising health concerns and increased adoption of latest technology. According to the NCBI, neuroimaging studies of brain anatomy and cognitive functioning has been increasing due to rising incidence of neurological diseases in the region. New techniques have also been adopted to treat the patients suffering from brain diseases such as Echo Planar Imaging (EPI). EPI is the fast MRI technique which can acquire MR image in a fraction of time. Thus, increasing brain diseases and adoption of latest technology in the region has led to increase the market growth.

Market Share Insights of Brain Mapping Instruments Market

Few of the major players in the industry are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, and Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. These key market players are focusing on the launch of innovative types of brain mapping instruments, growth strategies, and technological advancements.

For instance, in November 2018, Siemens Healthineers and Prism Clinical Imaging announced their partnership wherein, the Prism Clinical Imaging will deliver their brain mapping capabilities through their imaging capabilities through the digital market place. These advancements are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Brain Mapping Instruments Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis on the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global brain mapping instruments market report on the basis of product type and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Computed Axial Tomography (CAT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Magnetoencephalography

Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS)

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Others

