Calcium Carbonate Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global calcium carbonate market size was valued at USD 22.95 billion in 2018 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for paper products in hygiene and packaging applications.

Calcium carbonate is found in various minerals including aragonite, pure calcite, and vaterite. It is also found in limestone, chalk, marble, and travertine. It is an extensively used additive and is processed in a wide range of particle sizes to be further utilized as a low cost filler for enhancing the properties of its end-products. It can be broadly classified as ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC).

The product is used as a filler and added to paper pulp or is applied as a coating pigment for increasing the brightness and opacity of paper. The growing demand for paper products in various end-use industries is anticipated to be a major growth driver for the global calcium carbonate market.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global production of paper & paperboard reached 413 million tons in 2017 from 409 million tons in 2016. China, U.S., Germany, and Japan are amongst the leading paper producers in the world. The increasing production of paper is expected to further augment the demand for calcium carbonate over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for nano calcium carbonate in plastics, rubber, and paints is anticipated to provide further growth opportunities to the global market. The product is an ultra-fine precipitated form of calcium carbonate, which is used as an additive for adjusting the performance characteristics of its end-products. Its demand is increasing in various applications especially in rubber, where it is being preferred as a low cost substitute to carbon black.

Application Insights of Calcium Carbonate Market

Paper was the largest application segment in 2018, accounting for about 50.0% volume share of the global market. There are several other minerals such as kaolin and titanium dioxide, which are used in paper-related applications, however, calcium carbonate outperforms its substitutes. For instance, it imparts a higher brightness than kaolin and has fewer carbon footprints and low cost than titanium dioxide. These properties are likely to augment the market growth in paper application over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, paints & coatings is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period. The increasing construction activities and automotive production in emerging economies is propelling the consumption of paints & coatings. GCC is extensively used in paints as an extender, a rheology modifier, an agent to increase or decrease gloss effect, and as an additive to densify the end-products. This implies that the increasing production of paints & coatings is expected to boost the market growth for GCC over the forecast period.

Plastics segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the coming years. Calcium carbonate is used as a filler in the plastics industry to enhance the performance, processing, and sustainability of the finished good. Moreover, the environmental benefits associated with it further aids market growth. For instance, the addition of calcium carbonate in plastics reduces the requirement of petrochemicals and energy in the plastic manufacturing process, thereby reducing the carbon footprint and greenhouse impact. This is a key driver for rising adoption of the product in the plastic industry.

Regional Insights of Calcium Carbonate Market

Asia Pacific was the largest regional segment in 2018 accounting for a volume share of 46.9% of the global market. Paper production holds significant importance in Asia Pacific due to countries like China, Japan, and India. China and Japan are leading paper producing countries in the world. According to the Japan Paper Association, the country produced 26,515 thousand tons of paper & paperboard in 2017, 0.91% higher than 2016.

India is anticipated to be a lucrative market for the paper industry over the coming years. The paper consumption is expected to increase rapidly in the country due to economic growth. According to the IPMA, the country accounts for around 4% of the world paper production and the growing consumption of paper is anticipated to further aid the production, thus, increasing demand for calcium carbonate.

North America was the second largest market in 2018. Although, paper production is decreasing in the region, the consumption of calcium carbonate is anticipated to augment owing to increasing demand from paints & coatings and plastics industry in the U.S. The growing demand for the product is resulting in high competitive rivalry, which has facilitated the adoption of strategic initiatives like mergers & acquisitions by the leading players. For instance, in June 2017, Mississippi Lime Company acquired Mercer Lime Companys hydrated lime business for strengthening its position in the industry and for catering to a wider range of customers in North America.

Central & South America is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. According to the IMF, South Americas GDP is expected to increase by around 22.0% by 2023. The recovery of the economy is expected to result in the growth of construction industry in the region, which is anticipated to lead to increased consumption of calcium carbonate.

The global calcium carbonate market is highly competitive in nature. Its major market participants include Imerys, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Omya AG, J.M. Huber Corporation, GCCP Resources, and Mississippi Lime.

Mergers & acquisitions is the key strategy adopted by the players of the market. For instance, in December 2017, Imerys acquired Micron-Ita IndÃºstria e Comercio de Minerais Ltda. a Brazil based producer, which is engaged in production of micronized GCC for polymer applications. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening Imerys presence in Brazil.

