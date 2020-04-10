COVID-19 Impact on Mainframe Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Mainframe Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mainframe Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Mainframe Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Mainframe Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Mainframe Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Mainframe market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Mainframe Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Mainframe Market: IBM (USA), Unisys (USA), Fujitsu (JP)

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Mainframe Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Mainframe Market Segmentation By Product: z Systems, ClearPath Dorado Systems, GS21 Series

Global Mainframe Market Segmentation By Application: Cloud, Big Data, Mobile

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Mainframe Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Mainframe Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Mainframe Market Overview

1.1 Mainframe Product Overview

1.2 Mainframe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 z Systems

1.2.2 ClearPath Dorado Systems

1.2.3 GS21 Series

1.3 Global Mainframe Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Mainframe Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Mainframe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Mainframe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Mainframe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Mainframe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Mainframe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Mainframe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Mainframe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Mainframe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Mainframe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Mainframe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Mainframe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Mainframe Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mainframe Industry

1.5.1.1 Mainframe Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Mainframe Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Mainframe Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Mainframe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mainframe Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mainframe Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Mainframe Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mainframe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mainframe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mainframe Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mainframe Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mainframe as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mainframe Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mainframe Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mainframe Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Mainframe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mainframe Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Mainframe Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Mainframe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mainframe Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Mainframe Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Mainframe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Mainframe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Mainframe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Mainframe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Mainframe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Mainframe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Mainframe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Mainframe by Application

4.1 Mainframe Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cloud

4.1.2 Big Data

4.1.3 Mobile

4.2 Global Mainframe Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Mainframe Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Mainframe Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Mainframe Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Mainframe by Application

4.5.2 Europe Mainframe by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mainframe by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Mainframe by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mainframe by Application

5 North America Mainframe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Mainframe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Mainframe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Mainframe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Mainframe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Mainframe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Mainframe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Mainframe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Mainframe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mainframe Business

10.1 IBM (USA)

10.1.1 IBM (USA) Corporation Information

10.1.2 IBM (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 IBM (USA) Mainframe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 IBM (USA) Mainframe Products Offered

10.1.5 IBM (USA) Recent Development

10.2 Unisys (USA)

10.2.1 Unisys (USA) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Unisys (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Unisys (USA) Mainframe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 IBM (USA) Mainframe Products Offered

10.2.5 Unisys (USA) Recent Development

10.3 Fujitsu (JP)

10.3.1 Fujitsu (JP) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fujitsu (JP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Fujitsu (JP) Mainframe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Fujitsu (JP) Mainframe Products Offered

10.3.5 Fujitsu (JP) Recent Development

…

11 Mainframe Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mainframe Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mainframe Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

