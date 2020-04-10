Data Centre Transformation Market Know Technology Exploding in Popularity with | HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Cognizant, Accenture, Hitachi, Inknowtech and More

Data Bridge Market Research business intelligence report with Data Centre Transformation Market taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dell EMC, ATOS, Schneider Electric, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Cognizant, Accenture, Hitachi, Netapp, Mindteck, Inknowtech, Performance Technologies, Rahi Systems, Greenpages, General Datatech, Dyntek, Bytes Technology Group, Softchoice, Insight Enterprises and many more.

Global Data Centre Transformation Market is expected to reach USD 15.92 billion by 2025, from USD 5.86 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period to 2026.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing need to address heavy congestion in data center network

Security Concerns

Data Centre Transformation Market Trends | Industry Segment by Service Type (Consolidation Services, Optimization Services, Automation Services, Infrastructure Management Services), Tier Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), End-User (Cloud Service Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises), Data Center Size (Small Data Centers, Midsized Data Centers, Large Data Centers), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Data Centre Transformation Market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Industry:

– The Data Centre Transformation Market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

