Data Quality Tools Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Pitney Bowes Inc., Talend, Experian PLC, Trianz, Neopost S.A., Oceanos, Inc., Siftrock, Cloudingo, RingLead, and more

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Data Quality Tools Market reports provides seven years pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Pitney Bowes Inc., Talend, Experian PLC, Trianz, Neopost S.A., Oceanos, Inc., Siftrock, Cloudingo, RingLead, DupeCatcher, ArcGIS Data Reviewer, and many more.

Global Data Quality Tools Market was valued at USD 483.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 620.0 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 18.1% for the forecast period to 2026.

International Business Machines Corporation

Informatica

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Information Builders

Syncsort Inc.

Tamr Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

The other players in the market are Pitney Bowes Inc., Talend, Experian PLC, Trianz, Neopost S.A., Oceanos, Inc., Siftrock, Cloudingo, RingLead, DupeCatcher, ArcGIS Data Reviewer, and many more.

Growing volume of business data

Need for improving bottom-line performance through better customer engagement

Adoption of external data sources

Growing regulatory pressure and risk to brand reputation

Lack of Awareness

The global data quality tools market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data quality tools market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2015, Experian Data Quality launched a new self-service bulk email validation. This service tool help in providing customers with additional access options to data quality tools. It also offers option to customers for using data cleansing when they want.

