Dental Light Curing Equipment Market 2020: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By A-dec Inc, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, Eschmann Technologies Ltd., Prestige Medical

Dental light curing equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of dental cavity and increasing awareness about dental health are major factors for the growth of this market.

The dental light curing equipment market report provides a comprehensive overview of the market. It categories the breakdown data by manufacturers, regions, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, risk, entry barriers sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The dental light curing equipment report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dental light curing equipment market are 3M, DentLight Inc., Kerr Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc., Dentsply Sirona., VOCO GmbH, Henry Schein, Inc., BonART LTD., COLTENE Group, Ultradent Products Inc., ACTEON INDIA PVT. LTD, A-dec Inc, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, Eschmann Technologies Ltd., Prestige Medical, Dentsply Sirona, Oral Biotech, Pelton & Crane, DÜRR DENTAL SE among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence for dental caries is driving the market growth

Rising demand for elective dentistry and cosmetic will also act as a driver for this market

Increasing geriatric population with dental problems will also propel the market growth

Improvement in the reimbursement scenario will also contribute as a driver for this market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about dental light curing equipment will restrain the market growth

High risk associated with the failure of medical devices due to inadequate polymerization of material which will hamper the growth of this market

Availability of improved self-care practices will also restrain the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Spring Health Products, Inc. announced the launch of their product namely Spring TC-3, which is the part of their THE CURE curing light family. It has wide lens which is specially designed so as to cover large areas and provide better cure. This new product has ability to access all the area of the mouth. They also have LED technology and also have high intensity and also provide better consistency

In February 2014, DenMat announced that they have acquired DenMat so that they can strengthen their oral hygiene products. This acquisition will help them to expand their business in North America and strengthen their position in the oral hygiene market. This will also help the dentist and hygienist to provide better healthcare solutions to their patients

Segmentation: Global Dental Light Curing Equipment Market

By Product Type

LED Dental Curing Lights

Halogen Dental Curing Lights

Plasma Arc Dental Curing Lights

By End- User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

