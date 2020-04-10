Disposable Blood Bags Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2027

Disposable blood bags are used for collection, storage, transfusion and transportation of human blood and its components. These are closed systems and hence avoid the chances of contamination. These bags contain anticoagulant solutions like CPD and CPDA. CPD is used for blood storage up to 21 days whereas CPDA is used for enhanced storage up to 35 days. CPD-SAGM anticoagulant solution variant for red blood storage up to 42 days. The blood bag has tamper proof, safe and easy to open ports for easy transfusion and helps in prevention of contamination.

The disposable blood bags market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factor such as growth in number of blood transfusion procedures, surge in incidence of road accidents,

rise in prevalence of blood-related diseases and increasing number of government initiatives to promote blood donation, blood collection, and storage. However, factors like risks associated to blood transfusion

and low number of blood donations in underdeveloped regions.

Some of the key players operating in the disposable blood bags market include, Grifols, Fresenius Kabi AG, Span Healthcare Private Limited, TERUMO BCT, INC., Neomedic Limited, MACOPHARMA, HLL Lifecare Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, INNVOL MEDICAL INDIA LTD., and HAEMONETICS CORPORATION among others.

The global disposable blood bags market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user. Based on product, the disposable blood bags market is segmented collection bags and transfer bags. The collection bags segment consists of CPDA blood bags and CPD/SAGM blood bags. Based on end user the disposable blood bags market is segmented as blood banks, hospitals, ambulatory centers and others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the disposable blood bags market in the forecast period, due to increasing number of multimillion hospitals, nursing homes, and ambulatory centers, growing demand for disposable blood bags and growing prevalence of blood disorders. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to rising number of trauma incidences, and the increasing number of blood transportation and transfusion procedures.

The report analyzes factors affecting disposable blood bags market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Disposable blood bags market in these regions.

