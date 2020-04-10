DUAL EMISSION X-RAY ABSORPTIOMETRY (DEXA) EQUIPMENT MARKET STATUS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2026 BY MEDILINK INTERNATIONAL, MEDONICA CO. LTD, L’ACN – L’ACCESSORIO NUCLEARE S.R.L., HSL HOSPITAL SERVICES LIMITED, DEMETECH,  MB TECH MONG OTHERS

Global dual emission X-Ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is expected to exceed more than USD 317.8 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5% in the given forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The rise in market can be attributed due to rise in evaluation of individuals at rusk of osteoporosis, helps in clinicians advice patients.

A strong research methodology used in this dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment report consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. In this report, a methodical SWOT analysis & investment analysis is performed which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. With the efficient use of technology, innovative applications and expertise, this dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market research report is structured which successfully manages large and complex market data tables. Businesses can thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace by adopting this market research report.

Some of the major players operating in global dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market are AMPall Co., LTD, DMS Imaging, Demetech AB, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hologic Inc., MB Tech, Osteometer Meditech Inc., Swissray, The Acn Srl, Central DEXA, Medilink International, Medonica Co. LTD, l’acn – l’accessorio nucleare s.r.l., HSL Hospital Services Limited, Demetech, MB Tech mong others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, the collaboration between GE Healthcare and FitTrace will offer body analysis software for sports and fitness markets, this collaboration will help in integrating the reliability and versatility of GE Healthcare’s company in DXA technology by cloud-based reporting, by sharing advanced analytics capabilities from FitTrace.

In August 2006, DXA is used to Detect Heart Disease Hologic company uses the device, this device can be used to detect heart disease, stroke and other forms of cardiovascular disease, it can also detect bone mineral density and vertebral fractures.

Competitive Analysis:

Global dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market

By Product Type

Central DEXA (C-DEXA)

Peripheral DEXA (p-DEXA)

By Application

Bone Densitometry

Body Composition Analysis

Fracture Risk Assessment

Fracture Diagnosis

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Mobile Health Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

