Endotherapy Devices Market Projected to Reach $5,015 million by 2024 – Abbott, Myriad RBM, Proteome, Thermo Fisher A thena Diagnostics, Immunarray, Quanterix, Diagenic ASA, Psynova, Bio-Rad

The Global endotherapy devices market is projected to reach $5,015 million by 2024 from $3,196 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2024. Endoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure, which is used for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in the visceral organs. The device is either placed in the body through natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in case of arthroscopy. Increase in the incidence rate of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propel the demand for endotherapy devices, as these devices help to use minimally invasive techniques to treat the patient.

Rise in prevalence of diseases that require endotherapy procedures such as cancers and gastrointestinal diseases is one of the prime reasons that drives the growth of endotherapy devices market. In addition, increase in baby boomer generation with high risk of targeted diseases, rise in awareness about novel endotherapy devices, and patient preference for minimally invasive nature of endotherapy devices propel the market growth. Modern endotherapy techniques have revolutionized the examination and treatment of upper gastrointestinal tract (including esophagus, stomach, and duodenum) and the colon. Increase in adoption of innovative endotherapy devices along with ultrahigh-definition visualization systems further augments the market growth. However, dearth of skilled physicians & endoscopists, high cost of the sophisticated endotherapy devices, and infections caused by a few endotherapy devices impede the market growth.

The Global endotherapy devices market is segmented on the basis of product and country. Based on product, the market is categorized into GI devices & accessories, ERCP devices & accessories, and others. The GI devices & accessories segment is further classified into biopsy forceps, injection needles, polypectomy snares, graspers, hemoclips, and others. The ERCP devices & accessories segment is subsegmented into guide wire, sphincterotome, catheter, extraction basket, extraction balloon, balloon dilation, plastic stent, metal stents, and others. The other endotherapy devices & accessories segment is subdivided into mouthpiece, distal end cap, polyptrap, cleaning brush, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuro-endoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, and others. Based on end users, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

GI Devices & Accessories

Biopsy Forceps

Injection Needles

Polypectomy Snares

Graspers

Hemoclips

Others

ERCP Devices & Accessories

Guide Wire

Sphincterotome

Catheter

Extraction Basket

Extraction Balloon

Balloon Dilation

Plastic Stent

Metal Stents

Others

Other Endotherapy Devices & Accessories

Mouthpiece

Distal End Cap

Polyp Trap

Cleaning Brush

Others

By Application

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology endoscopy

Neuro-endoscopy

Gastrointestinal endoscopy

Other

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

