Europe Flatbread Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast from 2020-2027: Evron Foods Ltd, Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V., Kontos Foods Inc., KRONOS

The Europe flatbread market is accounted to US$ 11,465.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,295.9 Mn by 2027.

A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flour, water, and salt are the main ingredients used for making flatbread. Other ingredients such as corn, rye, millet, and barley are also used for making flatbread. Flatbread products made from whole grain have high amounts of fiber, an essential nutrient that can help prevent obesity and also help reduce the risk of constipation, diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol. The Europe flatbread market is segmented on the basis of product as – tortilla, naan, pita, and others. The tortilla segment in the Europe flatbread market is estimated to hold the largest share in the market.

Tortilla is a soft, thin, and flat unleavened round bread. It is typically made from wheat and corn flours. Tortillas are baked on griddles called comal. The mass production of tortilla products and automation in the food and beverage industries has ensured that tortillas are manufactured at low price and are available to customers at low unit cost. The availability of factory produced tortillas with homemade or traditional taste at reasonably low cost is expected to drive the growth of the tortilla market. The growing share of woman the workforce, rapid urbanization, and the rise in demand for convenience foods such as tortillas is anticipated to spur the growth of tortillas during the forecast period

The Europe flatbread market is segmented based on distribution channel as hypermarkets and supermarkets, bakeries, convenience stores, and others. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment holds the largest share in the Europe flatbread market, while the convenience stores segment is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment. Flatbread manufacturers sell their products through various distribution channels to make their products accessible to a wide range of consumers. Among several distribution channel, supermarket and hypermarket have gained relative importance. Producers sell their product to distributors who provide those products to the hypermarkets and supermarkets, depending upon their demand. This proves to be beneficial as the product would get a good sales image in these stores; moreover, there would be no wastage of these products as the manufacturing would take place only on demand and in specific numbers.

Europe flatbread market is segmented based on country as – Germany, France, Spain, UK, Italy, Turkey, and rest of Europe. France holds the largest share in the Europe flatbread market, which is followed by Spain. The growth in the fast-food industry in France, along with growth in the foodservice sector, is projected to bolster the demand for flatbread in France. The rising inclination of consumers towards convenience and ready to eat food provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the market. The convenience factor associated with ready-to-eat food such as rolls and wraps made from flatbread is also complemented by the on-the-go snacking trend. The foodservice industry in France is rapidly diversifying its product portfolio and introducing different types of ready-to-eat food products. The demand for convenient food in France has been increasing manifold from rapidly emerging restaurants and in-store bakeries, which typically procure ready-to-eat food to provide instant delicacies.

Some of the players present in Europe flatbread market are Evron Foods Ltd, Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V., Kontos Foods Inc., KRONOS, Associated British Foods plc., Cargill, Incorporated, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Aryzta AG, Rich Products Corporation, and Britannia Industries amongst the others.

The overall Europe flatbread market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe flatbread market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe flatbread market.

